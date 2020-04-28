Left Menu
Patients with very mild COVID-19 symptoms will have home isolation option: Union Health Ministry

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued guidelines for home isolation of people who either have very mild COVID-19 symptoms or are in the pre-symptomatic phase.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 06:10 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 06:10 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued guidelines for home isolation of people who either have very mild COVID-19 symptoms or are in the pre-symptomatic phase. Such patients with requisite self-isolation facility at their residence will now have the option for home isolation.

"As per existing guidelines, during the containment phase, the patients should be clinically assigned as very mild/mild, moderate or severe and accordingly admitted to COVID Care Centre, Dedicated COVID Health Centre or Dedicated COVID Hospital, respectively. However, very mild/pre-symptomatic patients having the requisite facility at his/her residence for self-isolation will have the option for home isolation," the ministry stated. As per the eligibility for home isolation, the person should be clinically assigned as a very mild case/pre-symptomatic case by the treating medical officer.

The ministry said that such cases should have the requisite facility at their residence for self-isolation and also for quarantining the family contacts. "A caregiver should be available to provide care on a 24x7 basis. A communication link between the caregiver and hospital is a prerequisite for the entire duration of home isolation. The caregiver and all close contacts of such cases should take hydroxychloroquine prophylaxis as per protocol and as prescribed by the treating medical officer," it stated.

Also, the health ministry asked the people to download Aarogya Setu app on mobile and it should remain active at all times (through Bluetooth and Wi-Fi). Moreover, the patient shall agree to monitor his health and regularly inform his health status to the District Surveillance Officer for further follow up by the surveillance teams.

"The patient will fill in an undertaking on self-isolation and shall follow home quarantine guidelines," the ministry said. It added that immediate medical attention must be sought if serious signs or symptoms develop. These could include difficulty in breathing, persistent pain/pressure in the chest, mental confusion or inability to arouse, developing bluish discolourations of lips/face and as advised by treating medical officer.

Patients under home isolation will end home isolation if symptoms are clinically resolved and the surveillance medical officer certifies him or her to be free of infection after laboratory testing, the Health Ministry further stated. (ANI)

