Left Menu
Development News Edition

Freed from strict lockdown New Zealanders head to fast food outlets, beaches

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2020 09:50 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 09:50 IST
Freed from strict lockdown New Zealanders head to fast food outlets, beaches

New Zealanders queued for burgers, fries and coffee takeaway on Tuesday after they were freed from a month-long lockdown, which Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has credited with eliminating domestic transmission of the coronavirus. Around 400,000 people returned to work after Ardern shifted the country's alert level down a notch, loosening some of the tough movement restrictions that shut down businesses for weeks.

"It’s hard to explain how good this tastes," Christopher Bishop, a lawmaker, said on Twitter after posting a picture with a takeaway coffee cup. Long queues of cars snaked up to McDonald's Corp outlets in Auckland and Wellington from the early hours as people sought a fast food fix.

"We got quarter pounders, Big Macs, drinks ... I've still got two cheeseburgers left but I can't finish them," Tai Perez, who arrived at a McDonald's outlet in Auckland at 4am, was quoted as saying by the New Zealand Herald. Surfing, walks on the beach and a round of golf were other popular pursuits on Tuesday as the country's 5 million residents experienced a taste of freedom after one of the strictest lockdowns in the world in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ardern said the shutdown had effectively eliminated the coronavirus in the country. New COVID-19 infections ticked up by two on Tuesday to 1,124 cases, with a community transmission rate of just 0.4%. There have been 19 deaths. Still, Ardern was quick to stress that the reduction in the official threat status to Level 3 from Level 4 was merely the first step and it would be weeks before all movement restrictions were wound back.

"It's an ongoing battle," Ardern said at a televised news conference. "There is no one point in time that this mission ends. We are in the next phase of the battle and we are not done." The Level 3 restrictions, which limit people to local travel and keep malls, pubs, hairdressers and other businesses closed, will last for at least another two weeks, Ardern said.

Any step down to Level 2 would depend on a review of the situation at May 11, she said, adding it was also possible some restrictions could be reintroduced. There was no immediate timetable for subsequent steps down to Level 1 and a return to post-crisis life. "No one wants a second wave in New Zealand and we must guard against that," Ardern said.

There was growing debate about the terminology that should be used for New Zealand's status in relation to the coronavirus spread, with some experts saying "elimination" would not allow for recurrent small numbers of cases. "Elimination does not mean zero cases," Ardern clarified. "It would be an ongoing campaign and zero tolerance for cases."

ECONOMIC FALLOUT Ardern's government now faces the challenge of restarting the $200 billion trade and tourism dependent economy as it heads into national elections in September.

Ardern told parliament on Tuesday that economic activity would rise under Level 3 restrictions to about 60-70% of its usual capacity. Westpac Bank warned in a note on Tuesday that NZ$20 billion ($12 billion) of government stimulus may not be enough to prevent a steep slide, forecasting GDP to fall 6.3% in 2020.

Westpac also said the RBNZ would likely need to double its existing NZ$30 billion quantitative easing programme next month and reduce the official cash rate to -0.5% in November.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

RBI MF liquidity window to improve investor confidence, calm down corp debt mkt: Experts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Rays' Snell clinches MLB The Show regular-season title

Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Blake Snell locked up the No. 1 seed, and New York Mets utility man Jeff McNeil clinched a playoff berth Monday as the MLB The Show Players League neared the conclusion of the regular season. The final few games w...

Trump says virus testing 'not a problem,' but doubts persist

The White House released new guidelines Monday aimed at answering criticism that Americas coronavirus testing has been too slow, and President Donald Trump tried to pivot toward a focus on reopening the nation. Still, there were doubts from...

Michelle Obama documentary to debut on Netflix on May 6

A top-secret documentary feature about former first lady Michelle Obama is set to start streaming worldwide on Netflix from May 6. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the doc shares its title with Michelle Obamas best-selling 2018 memoir B...

Prince Harry records message for Thomas the Tank Engine

Prince Harry has recorded a special message to celebrate the 75th anniversary of childrens favorite Thomas the Tank Engine. The Duke of Sussex introduces a new program called Thomas and Friends The Royal Engine, which has a storyline that i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020