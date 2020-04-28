Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia says 'winning' against coronavirus, eases lockdown

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 28-04-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 13:50 IST
Australia says 'winning' against coronavirus, eases lockdown
Representative Image Image Credit: wikipedia

Australia's most populous state said on Tuesday it will relax some restrictions on movement, as beaches reopened amid hopes a policy of widespread medical testing will help sustain a decline in new cases of the coronavirus.

Bondi Beach and two neighboring beaches in Sydney were reopened to local residents on Tuesday after being closed a month ago due to large crowds breaking social distancing rules. Australia recorded just one new case of COVID-19 from an unknown source in the past 24 hours, suggesting community transmission had almost stopped, Health Minister Greg Hunt said.

"We are winning but we have not won yet," he said. New South Wales (NSW) state, which is home to nearly half of Australia's roughly 6,700 cases of COVID-19, said it would let up to two adults visit another person's home from Friday, relaxing a stay-at-home policy and ban on non-essential movement.

"For many people, they've been cooped up in their homes for a number of weeks, and with the exception of exercising, medical needs or buying what they need to or going to work, many people have been isolated in their homes," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney. "Two adults will be able to go and visit anybody else in their home on the basis of care, on the basis of reducing socialization and everybody's mental health."

Children were allowed to accompany adults on house visits, Berejiklian added. Australia, which closed its external and internal borders, imposed an early shutdown of businesses, and issued strict social distancing rules, has avoided the high numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths seen in other countries.

Australian states are starting to relax some restrictions as the local rate of new infections slows to barely 1% per day, compared to 25% a month ago. The country recorded five new coronavirus fatalities on Tuesday after more residents from an aged care facility in the west of Sydney died from the virus.

There have now been 11 coronavirus deaths at the Anglicare Newmarch House, taking the national death toll to 88. State governments have set up coronavirus testing centers and want people to undergo tests regardless of whether they have symptoms.

RECESSION LOOMING Around 2.44 million Australians, or about 10% of the population, had downloaded a government "contact tracing" smartphone app to monitor the spread of the illness, less than two days since its launch.

That is short of the government's target to have about half the population with the software, but health minister Hunt said it was a sign people have overcome privacy concerns and "come together as a single Australian nation, as one single-family". Australia is expected to plunge into its first recession in 30 years due to the economic hit from the coronavirus, and the government has committed A$320 billion, or about 16% of GDP, in relief funding, the country's biggest emergency package ever.

At a Senate hearing, Australian Treasury secretary Stephen Kennedy said government data showed jobs in the accommodation, food, arts, and recreation industries fell by up to a quarter in the three weeks to April 4. Overall unemployment was expected to roughly double to more than 10% in the three months to end-June, he said.

"Unemployment rose to higher levels in the Great Depression, but it did that over the course of a couple of years. These movements are happening in just a couple of months," he told the hearing. The country's second-largest lender, Westpac Banking Corp, said in a stock market filing that it will take an impairment charge of A$1.6 billion due to the coronavirus impact. A day earlier, National Australia Bank Ltd took an A$807 million charge due to the virus.

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham meanwhile said the government had rebuked the Chinese ambassador to Australia after the envoy said Chinese consumers might boycott Australian products and universities if it supported demands for an international investigation into the origins of the virus. "We will not deviate from those policy positions under any threat of economic coercion or anything else," Birmingham told reporters in Adelaide.

"The least the world can expect is a transparent inquiry into the causes of COVID-19 so that we can understand how best to prevent a repeat episode any time in the future. We would hope that China, like any other country around the world, would see the merits in understanding how the world can be better prepared in the future," he added.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Poll: Cost makes nearly 1 in 10 leery of seeking COVID care

As states gear up to reopen, a poll finds a potential obstacle to controlling coronavirus nearly 1 in 10 adults say cost would keep them from seeking help if they thought they were infected. The Gallup-West Health Healthcare Costs Survey ou...

Tesla vehicles can now recognise and respond to traffic lights, stop signs

With a software update, some of the Tesla vehicles can now recognise and respond to traffic lights and stop signs. The update is available in vehicles equipped with the third version of the onboard computer that powers Autopilot, which the ...

UPDATE 1-Thailand's coronavirus medics feel strain even as cases decline

For Bangkok nurse Kanjana Kamoun, the coronavirus Intensive Care Ward is not only where she works all day, it is where she thinks she is when she wakes up in the middle of the night, anxious and afraid. Even as the number of new cases is sl...

Germany hopes for rain to avoid 3rd straight summer drought

Germanys farmers, foresters, and firefighters are eagerly awaiting widespread rain forecast for later this week, as a warm, dry spring has raised fears of third summer drought in as many years. Ahead of a virtual climate meeting Tuesday for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020