Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lufthansa CEO says has no plan to sell Brussels Airlines - VRT

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 28-04-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 13:59 IST
Lufthansa CEO says has no plan to sell Brussels Airlines - VRT
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

German airline Lufthansa has no intention of selling its Belgian unit Brussels Airlines, the head of Lufthansa Carsten Spohr assured Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès in a letter seen by the Belgian VRT public broadcaster. Belgian media reported last week that Lufthansa was seeking a 290 million euro ($314.07 million) loan from Belgium to avoid a bankruptcy of Brussels Airlines, but that talks with Finance Minister Alexandre De Croo had been suspended.

"It is important that the group stays together. This provides intangible benefits for our network," Spohr was quoted by the broadcaster as saying in the letter. He also said that if Belgium helps Brussels Airlines financially, the money would be used only for the Brussels Airlines, and not in the whole Lufthansa group.

Almost all of Lufthansa's flights have been grounded by the coronavirus outbreak. Lufthansa is seeking state aid in Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Austria all countries where it has airlines, because of the extended duration of the health crisis. Reuters reported last week that Lufthansa was aiming to finalize a state aid rescue package worth up to 10 billion euros this week, according to people involved. ($1 = 0.9234 euros)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Poll: Cost makes nearly 1 in 10 leery of seeking COVID care

As states gear up to reopen, a poll finds a potential obstacle to controlling coronavirus nearly 1 in 10 adults say cost would keep them from seeking help if they thought they were infected. The Gallup-West Health Healthcare Costs Survey ou...

Tesla vehicles can now recognise and respond to traffic lights, stop signs

With a software update, some of the Tesla vehicles can now recognise and respond to traffic lights and stop signs. The update is available in vehicles equipped with the third version of the onboard computer that powers Autopilot, which the ...

UPDATE 1-Thailand's coronavirus medics feel strain even as cases decline

For Bangkok nurse Kanjana Kamoun, the coronavirus Intensive Care Ward is not only where she works all day, it is where she thinks she is when she wakes up in the middle of the night, anxious and afraid. Even as the number of new cases is sl...

Germany hopes for rain to avoid 3rd straight summer drought

Germanys farmers, foresters, and firefighters are eagerly awaiting widespread rain forecast for later this week, as a warm, dry spring has raised fears of third summer drought in as many years. Ahead of a virtual climate meeting Tuesday for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020