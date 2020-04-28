Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia sees record rise in coronavirus cases, deaths

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-04-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 15:32 IST
Russia sees record rise in coronavirus cases, deaths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Russia saw a record daily rise in new coronavirus cases and related deaths on Tuesday, its coronavirus crisis response center said, with data suggesting the world's biggest country by territory has overtaken China and Iran in confirmed infections.

The number of new coronavirus cases in Russia rose by 6,411 on Tuesday, bringing its nationwide tally to 93,558. The number of deaths rose by 72, also a daily record, taking the total number of fatalities to 867. The figures mean Russia now ranks eighth worldwide for the number of confirmed cases, though it still has far fewer related deaths than the other most affected countries, which include the United States, many European nations, Iran, China, and Turkey.

Russia's total population of 147 million is scattered across 11 time zones and 85 regions. The coronavirus data includes the Crimea peninsula, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014. The country has been on lockdown since late March, and President Vladimir Putin has yet to say whether this will be extended beyond the current expiry date of April 30. The lockdown is estimated to cost Russia 0.5 percentage points of its gross domestic product every week.

Putin is due to deliver a speech later on Tuesday, the Kremlin said. Russia enters two sets of long public holidays from Friday to May 11, with only three working days in between which many usually prefer to take off as well and to spend nearly two weeks outside the big cities.

Yandex, Russia's top search engine, has recently introduced a special self-isolation index which tracks people's activity based on Yandex apps, including maps, taxi, food delivery, and others. On Tuesday it stood at 3 of the maximum 5 for Moscow, a city of nearly 13 million where the number of confirmed infections is close to 50,000, meaning there are a lot of people on the streets.

Although Moscow's index is better than an average in nearly 300 other Russian cities that Yandex tracks, it went down this week from early April, indicating that people are starting to disregard the lockdown restrictions. Moscow, the epicenter of the pandemic in Russia, has introduced special barcodes for private cars and public transport since mid-April to curb people's movements - a practice set to be extended to 21 other Russian regions.

Russia is rushing to turn regular hospitals into coronavirus-focused facilities, as well as building new medical spots and turning large public places into temporary hospitals. Anna Popova, the head of Russia's safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, told state television on Monday that, in her view, restrictions should remain in place until May 12.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Singapore says COVID-19 cases may be higher than official tallies

Singapores top medical authority said on Tuesday the number of migrant workers infected with coronavirus may be higher than official tallies due to a priority to isolate those staying in dormitories with mass outbreaks. The Southeast Asian ...

BJP creating hatred against Muslims, says Akhilesh; questions UP govt's handling of crisis

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accused the BJP of creating hatred against Muslims over the coronavirus crisis, saying the ruling party members are following their basic training. In an interview with PTI, he charged the Bha...

Eastern Libyan forces say Turkish drone killed 5 civilians

Eastern Libyan forces laying siege on the countrys capital, Tripoli, accused their rivals on Tuesday of staging an attack in which a Turkish drone hit a food truck convoy in the countrys west, killing at least five civilians. The militia gr...

COVID-19: Traders, businessmen in Gilgit facing problems due to lockdown

Small traders and businessmen in Gilgit Baltistan, a region under Pakistani occupation, are facing immense problems due to over a month-long lockdown implemented due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The holy month of Ramzan is usually the peak tim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020