Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 15:44 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Alarm on children's exposure

While the overall number of cases appears to be relatively small so far, evidence is emerging of a possible link between the coronavirus pandemic and a severe inflammatory disease among infants arriving in hospital with fevers and swollen arteries. Until now, children had been thought to be less vulnerable to the disease than adults. But UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Tuesday some children with no underlying health issues have died from a rare syndrome thought to be linked to COVID-19.

Separately, doctors in northern Italy have seen unexpectedly significant numbers of children under age 9 with severe cases of what appears to be Kawasaki disease, more common in Asia. Parents are advised to vigilant while researchers investigate the cases and any link to COVID-19.

Australia, China tensions rise Australia's calls for an international inquiry into how the pandemic spread from China have been steadily adding to tensions between Canberra and Beijing that are now turning into thinly veiled threats over the future of their sizeable trading ties.

Cheng Jingye, Beijing's ambassador to Australia, told a local newspaper on Monday that Chinese consumers could boycott Australian beef, wine, tourism and universities. Trade Minister Simon Birmingham retorted that Australia was a "crucial supplier" to China for imports like iron ore. Burgers, coffee and the beach

New Zealanders queued on Tuesday for takeaway burgers, fries and coffee, after being freed from a month-long lockdown, while surfers lined up to hit Sydney's Bondi Beach at dawn as it officially reopened. "It's hard to explain how good this tastes," Christopher Bishop, a New Zealand lawmaker, said on Twitter after posting a picture with a takeaway coffee cup.

Hard to hold Olympics without vaccine Tokyo faces a tough task in hosting the Olympics next year without an effective vaccine, the head of the Japan Medical Association said.

"I am not saying that Japan should or shouldn't host the Olympics, but that it would be difficult to do so," the association's president, Yoshitake Yokokura, said. Laboratories in several countries are working on vaccines and drugs to fight the virus. The need for exhaustive clinical trials of their effectiveness and safety, however, means they could take months to become widely available.

Mostly mail: Ohio's election Ohio holds its primary election on Tuesday, a virtually all-mail contest, and a glimpse of what the U.S. presidential contest might look like in November if the virus threat persists.

Some voters, election officials and voting rights watchdogs are already alarmed, as Ohio's system has been overwhelmed by the crush of requests for absentee ballots, which stands to deny voting rights for tens of thousands. "There is a strong likelihood that the timing for mailing out ballots may not allow adequate time for voters to receive the ballot and return it by mail in time to meet the state's postmark deadline," the U.S. Postal Service said on April 20.

(For a graphic to compare trends between countries on the spread of the coronavirus, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3bJC2CN in an external browser.) (Compiled by Karishma Singh and Mark John; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Singapore says COVID-19 cases may be higher than official tallies

Singapores top medical authority said on Tuesday the number of migrant workers infected with coronavirus may be higher than official tallies due to a priority to isolate those staying in dormitories with mass outbreaks. The Southeast Asian ...

BJP creating hatred against Muslims, says Akhilesh; questions UP govt's handling of crisis

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accused the BJP of creating hatred against Muslims over the coronavirus crisis, saying the ruling party members are following their basic training. In an interview with PTI, he charged the Bha...

Eastern Libyan forces say Turkish drone killed 5 civilians

Eastern Libyan forces laying siege on the countrys capital, Tripoli, accused their rivals on Tuesday of staging an attack in which a Turkish drone hit a food truck convoy in the countrys west, killing at least five civilians. The militia gr...

COVID-19: Traders, businessmen in Gilgit facing problems due to lockdown

Small traders and businessmen in Gilgit Baltistan, a region under Pakistani occupation, are facing immense problems due to over a month-long lockdown implemented due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The holy month of Ramzan is usually the peak tim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020