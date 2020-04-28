Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore says COVID-19 cases may be higher than official tallies

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 28-04-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 16:17 IST
Singapore says COVID-19 cases may be higher than official tallies
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Singapore's top medical authority said on Tuesday the number of migrant workers infected with coronavirus may be higher than official tallies due to a priority to isolate those staying in dormitories with mass outbreaks. The Southeast Asian island nation of 5.7 million people has nearly 15,000 confirmed coronavirus infections, one of the highest totals in Asia, largely because of outbreaks in cramped dormitories housing more than 300,000 mostly South Asian workers.

"When we report figures ... of confirmed and verified infections, the number of foreign workers that are in the dormitories that we are keeping a close eye on with respiratory symptoms may in fact be bigger than the actual number that we report," the health ministry's director of medical services Kenneth Mak said. Mak said any discrepancy in the official numbers would eventually be ironed out as these workers would be tested before they could leave isolation and return to work.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

UK holds a minute's silence for COVID-19 frontline healthcare victims

The UK came together on Tuesday for a minutes silence in the honor of hundreds of healthcare and other workers who have lost their lives on the frontline of the coronavirus fightback across the country. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who jus...

UK not ready to change social distancing measures- PM Johnson's spokesman

Britain is not yet at the point of wanting to change its strict guidelines on social distancing to curb the spread of COVID-19, with the government focusing on reviewing the measures by May 7, Prime Minister Boris Johnsons spokesman said on...

Temporarily reduce county season, scrap overseas players to cut cost: Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels ECB should consider shortening the County Championship this season along with scrapping of overseas recruits for the next two years to reduce costs in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Engla...

Nepal registers two new coronavirus cases, tally rises to 54

Nepal said on Tuesday that two men, who returned from India last month, have been tested coronavirus positive, bringing the total number of the COVID-19 patients in the country to 54. The two men, aged 35 years and 24 years, were staying in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020