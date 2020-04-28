Left Menu
Development News Edition

France backs fossil fuel 'price floor' to boost climate ambition

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 16:42 IST
France backs fossil fuel 'price floor' to boost climate ambition

The European Union should impose policies to underpin fossil fuel prices to protect the bloc's climate ambitions during its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, the French government said.

EU ministers are meeting on Tuesday to discuss the role of energy markets in supporting economic growth following the outbreak. A majority of EU countries have said the bloc's recovery plan must uphold its Green Deal policy to decarbonise by 2050. In a document sent to ministers ahead of the virtual meeting, which was seen by Reuters, France called for the EU to use energy taxes or its carbon market to prop up fossil fuel prices, so that the "extremely low prices" seen during the pandemic do not thwart climate ambitions.

"The cost of fossil energies should be proportionate to their true environmental impact in order to avoid burdening energy transition policies with any unnecessary risks," the document said. France proposes setting a minimum price for fossil fuels through changes to EU energy taxation or the emissions trading system (ETS), the EU's carbon market policy that forces power plants, factories and airlines to pay for the carbon dioxide they produce.

This could be done by adding a carbon floor price in the EU ETS and introducing measures to bolster the ETS market stability reserve, which removes surplus carbon permits from the system to avoid a build-up of supply that could pressure the CO2 price. But France's proposal is likely to run into resistance from countries including Poland, which has warned that the economic hit from the pandemic will make EU climate policies harder to achieve.

Poland has asked for the ETS to be reviewed in light of the pandemic. The European Commission, the bloc's executive, plans to review the carbon market and EU energy taxation rules next year to align the policies with its emissions-cutting ambitions.

Countries including the Netherlands have previously called for a floor price in the EU carbon market.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

6 entities settle disclosure lapse cases with Sebi by paying Rs 51.5 lakh

Six entities have settled with markets regulator Sebi cases of alleged disclosure lapses while dealing in shares of Seshasayee Paper and Boards Ltds SPBL, by paying a total of Rs 51.5 lakh towards settlement charges. The entities are Time S...

Pakistan's Sindh province Governor tests positive for coronavirus

Pakistans southern Sindh province Governor Imran Ismail, a very close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been tested positive for the deadly coronavirus. A stalwart of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, Ismail said he was prepared to...

Cognizant's doctor staff volunteer for COVID-19 helpline

More than a dozen doctors employed with technology major Cognizant for its healthcare and life sciences practice in Mumbai have volunteered to be a part of a telephonic helpline for addressing questions on COVID-19. The COVID-19 helpline ha...

Handball-IHF asks IOC to give pandemic funds to other federations in need

Handballs global governing body has turned down an offer of financial aid from the International Olympic Committee and asked it to provide funds to sports federations more in need following the coronavirus pandemic, the Inside the Games htt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020