Three doctors quarantined as patient tests positive for virus

Three doctors and seven nurses attached to the general ward at Government Medical College Hospital here has been quarantined after a woman patient was found to have contracted coronavirus. The woman was admitted to the gneral ward on Saturday.

"She had a little fever but no symptoms of COVID-19. We took her swab sample. Two days later her test report came out positive," said hospital superintendent Dr Suresh Harbade.

"As a precautionary measure we have quarantined the staff who came in contact with the patient. There were very few admissions (patients) in that ward," he said. Hospital dean Dr Kanan Yelikar said three resident doctors, one intern and seven staff nurses have been put in institutional quarantine.