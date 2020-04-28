Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: 3 doctors of Ahmedabad's SVP Hospital test positive

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-04-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 17:51 IST
COVID-19: 3 doctors of Ahmedabad's SVP Hospital test positive
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Three doctors of civic-run SVP Hospital in Ahmedabad in Gujarat tested positive for novel coronavirus two days ago, officials said on Tuesday. Precautionary measures like quarantine and close monitoring were in place in this connection, said Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra.

"Doctors working in COVID hospitals have more exposure to the virus and it is expected that some of them may get infected. Samples of other doctors of SVP Hospital have been collected as a precautionary measure," Nehra added. SVP Hospital is a designated COVID-19 facility run by AMC and over 500 patients are admitted in it for the infection currently.

Nehra said frontline staff getting infected was worrying, and it is to avoid such a scenario that PPE kits and masks have been provided. A week ago, 17 doctors of civic-run LG Hospital had tested positive for the virus, after which the facility was shut temporarily.

Nehra said two of the 17 doctors at LG Hospital have since been discharged. Incidentally, LG Hospital does not treat COVID-19 patients.

He said the AMC had decided to restart the emergency and OPD services at LG Hospital after sanitising the entire facility..

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

World News Roundup: EU sees new Brexit talks 'at an impasse': sources; Italy's prime minister defends snail-paced end to lockdown and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.EU sees new Brexit talks at an impasse sourcesNegotiations between the European Union EU and ex-member Britain over new trade arrangements from next year are at an impasse due to disagreem...

COVID-19: 'Good work' done by health professionals, workers earns praise from PMO

The good work done by health professionals and workers in Puducherry in combating the spread of coronavirus in the union territory has earned praise from the Prime Ministers office. Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kum...

Rajasthan pvt hospitals seek release of pending dues under flagship insurance scheme

Private hospitals in Rajasthan have demanded the release of pending dues under the states flagship health insurance scheme, saying it would be difficult for them to operate if these are not cleared. They said the government is yet to clear ...

Govt set ups unified regulator for IFSC

The government has established International Financial Services Centres Authority to regulate all financial services in International Financial Services Centres IFSCs in Gandhinagar. The unified authority would will be headquartered in Gand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020