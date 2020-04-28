COVID-19: 3 doctors of Ahmedabad's SVP Hospital test positive

Three doctors of civic-run SVP Hospital in Ahmedabad in Gujarat tested positive for novel coronavirus two days ago, officials said on Tuesday. Precautionary measures like quarantine and close monitoring were in place in this connection, said Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra.

"Doctors working in COVID hospitals have more exposure to the virus and it is expected that some of them may get infected. Samples of other doctors of SVP Hospital have been collected as a precautionary measure," Nehra added. SVP Hospital is a designated COVID-19 facility run by AMC and over 500 patients are admitted in it for the infection currently.

Nehra said frontline staff getting infected was worrying, and it is to avoid such a scenario that PPE kits and masks have been provided. A week ago, 17 doctors of civic-run LG Hospital had tested positive for the virus, after which the facility was shut temporarily.

Nehra said two of the 17 doctors at LG Hospital have since been discharged. Incidentally, LG Hospital does not treat COVID-19 patients.

He said the AMC had decided to restart the emergency and OPD services at LG Hospital after sanitising the entire facility..