French parliament will not discuss COVID-19 contact-tracing app at Tuesday's debate

The French parliament will not discuss government plans for a coronavirus contact-tracing app during Tuesday's debate about the end of the lockdown period, presidential party LREM spokeswoman Aurore Berge said on BFM television. "I am happy that I will not have to speak about this subject. It is better not to mix the discussion about the end of the lockdown with this subject," she said.

On Monday, lawmakers from France's ruling LREM party accused their own government of withdrawing a vote on a planned "StopCovid" tracing app, saying they had been robbed of a chance to raise privacy concerns. COVID-19 is the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.