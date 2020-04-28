Left Menu
Development News Edition

French parliament will not discuss COVID-19 contact-tracing app at Tuesday's debate

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-04-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 18:38 IST
French parliament will not discuss COVID-19 contact-tracing app at Tuesday's debate

The French parliament will not discuss government plans for a coronavirus contact-tracing app during Tuesday's debate about the end of the lockdown period, presidential party LREM spokeswoman Aurore Berge said on BFM television. "I am happy that I will not have to speak about this subject. It is better not to mix the discussion about the end of the lockdown with this subject," she said.

On Monday, lawmakers from France's ruling LREM party accused their own government of withdrawing a vote on a planned "StopCovid" tracing app, saying they had been robbed of a chance to raise privacy concerns. COVID-19 is the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai local court grants bail to Bandra incident accused

A Bandra Court on Tuesday has granted bail to Vinay Dubey who was arrested in connection with the gathering of migrants at Bandra earlier this month. A Bandra Court today granted bail to accused Vinay Dubey on a personal bond of Rs 15,000, ...

Post COVID-19 revival: CII suggests expediting auction of explored blocks to boost mining

Industry body CII has suggested measures, including expediting auction process of already explored mineral blocks and starting the exploration activity, to revive the mining sector. Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi during his virtual i...

Uganda govt. fires 7 directors of Central Bank for gross fraud

The government of Uganda has fired seven directors in its Central Bank who were charged with crimes including printing money, illegal sell of a commercial bank, and mismanagement, according to a news report by Taarifa.rw.On Friday last week...

Spain set to announce regional roadmap for lockdown easing

The Spanish government was expected to outline on Tuesday how regions can begin phasing out one of Europes toughest lockdowns as the daily death toll from the coronavirus fell to 301, less than a third of a record high of 950 in early April...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020