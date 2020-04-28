Left Menu
French PM: shopkeepers can insist customers wear masks

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-04-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 19:34 IST
Non-essential French retailers can re-open their doors from May 11, but they will have the right to insist that shoppers wear masks on the premises, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Tuesday.

Speaking during a parliamentary debate, he said where possible people should continue working from home beyond May 11, the date set for a progressive easing of lockdown measures.

He said that services on the Paris metro would be increased to allow people to commute to work while observing social distancing, and that restrictions would stay in place for long-distance train travel.

