Left Menu
Development News Edition

World has 'historic' opportunity for green tech boost, says global watchdog

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 21:38 IST
World has 'historic' opportunity for green tech boost, says global watchdog

Global efforts to minimize the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic present a historic opportunity to scale up the technologies needed to speed a transition to cleaner energy, the head of the world's energy watchdog says. Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), said support from governments could drive rapid growth in battery and hydrogen technology to help the world to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels.

"I believe there is an opportunity – and I call it a historic opportunity here," Birol, an economist who took the helm of the Paris-based IEA in 2015, told Reuters. "The big time is about to come, but they need a push," he said, adding that the economic stimulus packages being delivered worldwide offer an ideal vehicle for change.

After weeks of extraordinary turmoil in oil markets, the IEA - created to ensure steady energy supplies to industrialized countries after the oil crisis in the early 1970s - has emerged as a leading proponent of "green recoveries" from the pandemic. Birol wants governments to broaden support for well-established paths to reducing carbon emissions, such as embracing greater energy efficiency and expanding renewable energy to create jobs and serve climate goals.

But he also wants governments to consider offering promising technologies the kind of subsidy and policy support that have helped to propel spectacular growth in wind and solar power from a low base over the past decade. Global installed solar capacity increased from 40 gigawatts (GW) in 2010 to 580 GW in 2019, according to the Abu Dhabi-based International Renewable Energy Agency.

Birol singled out lithium ion batteries and the use of electrolysis to produce hydrogen from water as two technologies poised for rapid take-off. Lithium ion batteries can be used for a wide range of purposes, from powering electric vehicles to storing energy generated by solar or wind plants to ensure a steady supply of electricity at night or when the wind isn't blowing.

DUAL-PURPOSE POLICIES Electrolysers can be used in products as small as household appliances up to industrial-sized units for power plants. They can create hydrogen from sources such as wind or nuclear energy, with the hydrogen then used for heating or transport.

"Nobody has a problem, as far as I see, to push the clean energy technologies," Birol said. "But they want to be convinced that those policies accelerating clean energy transitions would also help economic recovery." Although rollouts of cleaner technologies will be needed to meet energy demand, climate scientists say that the world must also reverse plans to expand oil, gas and coal production to stand a chance of avoiding catastrophic climate change.

Birol cautioned against blanket categorization of the oil and gas industry as "troublemakers", saying oil would still be used for years to come and that the coronavirus had underscored the importance of petrochemicals. "Today the petrochemical industry ... is one of the most critical ones helping us with the masks we are using or the sanitizers we are using," he said.

Last year climate scientists, campaigners and the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change, which comprises pension funds and insurers managing more than 30 trillion euros ($32.6 trillion) in assets, wrote letters to the IEA to ask it to produce more ambitious decarbonization pathways to boost climate-friendly investment. Birol said the IEA will publish a special edition of its annual World Energy Outlook on June 18 to spell out green job-creation policy options. The IEA is also due to host a Clean Energy Transitions Summit on July 9.

Hannah McKinnon, director of the Energy Transitions and Futures Program at Oil Change International, a research and advocacy group that has been critical of the IEA's energy modeling, said she was awaiting details. "The IEA now has an opportunity and a responsibility to close its own climate credibility gap and set out an ambitious, just and green pathway for the future," she said. ($1 = 0.9203 euros)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Business briefs

State-run Bank of Maharashtra on Tuesday said its employees have donated Rs 1 crore to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund in Maharashtra set up to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, the lenders employees had pledged Rs 5 cr...

Aena says traffic falls over 95% in its Spanish airports in April

State-owned Spanish airport operator Aena said on Tuesday that traffic in its domestic network plummeted in April, down over 95 compared to a 59.3 fall in March, adding it was difficult to foresee when traffic would recover.Aena, which also...

Canada province hit worst by coronavirus preps restart plans, Trudeau cautious

Quebec, the Canadian province hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak, is set on Tuesday to announce plans for restarting its economy, paving the way for companies like Bombardier Inc to gradually reopen key facilities. Prime Minister Justi...

COVID-19: Youtube introduces fact-check panels to searches in US to halt spread of misinformation

In an attempt to protect users in the US from misinformation amid the coronavirus pandemic, Youtube will add informational panels containing information from its network of fact-checkers to the searches. When users are searching on YouTube ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020