UK scientists say face masks have only small effect on coronavirus spread
British scientists advising the government have concluded that wearing a face mask has a small effect on stopping a coronavirus carrier from infecting someone else, and the evidence is weak, Deputy Chief Scientific Adviser Angela McLean said on Tuesday.
"There is weak evidence of a small effect in which a face mask can prevent a source of infection going from somebody who is infected to the people around them," she said.
