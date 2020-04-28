Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK scientists say face masks have only small effect on coronavirus spread

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-04-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 22:37 IST
UK scientists say face masks have only small effect on coronavirus spread

British scientists advising the government have concluded that wearing a face mask has a small effect on stopping a coronavirus carrier from infecting someone else, and the evidence is weak, Deputy Chief Scientific Adviser Angela McLean said on Tuesday.

"There is weak evidence of a small effect in which a face mask can prevent a source of infection going from somebody who is infected to the people around them," she said.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Pelosi says state, local government aid could come in two parts

Additional funding for state and local governments whose finances have been battered amid the novel coronavirus outbreak could come in two separate bills, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday as lawmakers weighed future relief.Pe...

Alcohol smuggling jumps in Namibia amid coronavirus crackdown

Namibian police reported on Tuesday a jump in people smuggling beers and whiskey from neighboring Angola and Zambia, using illegal border crossings to beat a ban on alcohol sales that is part of the countrys plan to slow the spread of coron...

Add Epidemic Diseases Act sections to Medicare Act: Goa IMA

The Goa chapter of the IndianMedical Association IMA on Tuesday urged Chief MinisterPramod Sawant to incorporate all sections of Epidemic DiseasesAct to the Medicare Act of 2013 so that even after thecoronavirus pandemic ends, medical profe...

British Airways set to slash 12,000 jobs over coronavirus: AFP

British Airways set to slash 12,000 jobs over coronavirus, a report by AFP news agency.BA confirm to me up to 12,000 British Airways staff - including pilots crew - will be made redundant 28.5 of workforce CEO of BA has written to staff Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020