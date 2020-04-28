Left Menu
Trump will order U.S. meat processing plants to stay open amid coronavirus fears

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-04-2020 23:37 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 23:24 IST
President Donald Trump plans to order U.S. meat processing plants facing concerns about coronavirus outbreaks to stay open to protect the country's food supply, a senior administration official said on Tuesday. Trump is likely to sign an executive order later in the day using the Defense Production Act to mandate that the plants continue to function, the official said.

The order is designed to give companies such as Tyson Foods Inc and others more liability protection in case employees catch the virus as a result of having to go to work. The order will also include guidance to minimize risk to workers who are especially vulnerable to the virus, the official said.

Trump said earlier on Tuesday that his administration was working with Tyson Foods and that the order would address liability concerns. "We're working with Tyson ... We're going to sign an executive order today, I believe, and that will solve any liability problems where they had certain liability problems," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "We're working with Tyson, which is one of the big companies in that world. And we always work with the farmers. There's plenty of supply."

The order is tied closely to the meat processing issue. The senior administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said if action were not taken, the vast majority of processing plants could have shut down for a period of time, reducing meat supply capacity in the United States by as much as 80%.

"This is part of our critical infrastructure," the official said of the meat processing plants. Tyson said on Wednesday it was closing two pork processing plants, including its largest in the United States, further tightening meat supplies following other major slaughterhouse shutdowns.

Administration officials and some Republicans on Capitol Hill have said that businesses that are reopening need liability protection from lawsuits employees might file if they become sick. They cast it is a necessary prerequisite for business to have the confidence they need to reopen.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, speaking to reporters on a teleconference on Tuesday that mainly centered on immigrants working in the healthcare sector, was asked about Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pushing for business liability protections as they reopen their operations. "Is he saying if an owner tells a worker he needs to work next to a sick person without a mask and wouldn't be liable? That makes no sense," Schumer said.

