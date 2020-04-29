Seven new COVID-19 cases in Odisha, total rises to 118

Seven more people, including two women, tested positive for coronavirus in Odisha on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 118, officials said. Of the seven cases, four were reported from the western district of Sundergarh and three from Bhadrak, they said.

With these fresh ones, the number of active cases in the state increased to 79, the health department officials said. The total cases in the coastal district of Bhadrak has gone up to 19 while in Sundergarh it is 10, an official said.

According to the Bhadrak district administration, all the three cases have links to West Bengal. Two persons from the Basudevpur and one from the Bont block tested positive for the virus but they had "no symptoms of COVID-19". The district authorities declared two areas in Basudevpur block and one in Bont as containment zones.

Of the four cases reported from Sundergarh's Rourkela area, two are women, aged 55 years and 35, while two others are men aged 38 years and 27, an official said, adding they were also asymptomatic. The Sundergarh district administration has declared containment zones in Bisra, Narla and Rourkela areas.

One patient from Bhubaneswar has recovered from the infection on Tuesday, taking the total number of people cured of the disease to 38 in the state. One person died in Bhubaneswar on April 6, according to the officials.

A total of 1,584 samples were tested on Monday. The cumulative sample tests in the state till midnight of Monday was 26,687, the officials said. Of the 118 COVID-19 positive cases, 46 are from Khurda district (of which Bhubaneswar is a part), 19 each from Bhadrak and Jajpur, 16 from Balasore, 10 from Sundergarh, two each from Kendrapara and Kalahandi and one each from Cuttack, Puri, Dhenkanal and Koraput districts.