FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

Some 3.05 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 211,376 have died, according to a Reuters tally, as of 1400 GMT on Tuesday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. EUROPE * The death toll from COVID-19 in British hospitals rose by 586 to 21,678 as of 1600 GMT on Monday, health secretary Matt Hancock said * Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 382, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the total number of people infected since the start of the outbreak topped 200,000 * Confirmed cases in Germany rose by 1,144 and the death toll by 163. Total cases stood at 156,337 and the death count at 5,913 * Spain recorded 301 fatalities from the novel coronavirus overnight, down from 331 on the previous day, the health ministry said * The coronavirus death toll in France rose by 367 to 23,660, while the number of confirmed cases was up 1,520 at 129,859, the health ministry said * Turkey's COVID-19 death toll rose by 92 in the last 24 hours to 2,992, Health Ministry data showed, continuing a downward trend * New coronavirus cases in Russia rose to 6,411, a record daily rise, bringing its nationwide tally to 93,558 * The Netherlands' number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 171 to 38,416, health authorities said on Tuesday, with 48 new deaths * The Czech Republic has reported its lowest daily rise in new coronavirus cases in more than six weeks as it eases out of a lockdown imposed to curb the spread of infection * Slovenia could rack up a general government deficit of 8.1% of GDP due to the economic shock from the pandemic, the government said, after running a small surplus or a balanced budget for the past three years * The Slovak government approved shifting 1.2 billion euros from unspent EU funds to compensate for the coronavirus impact AMERICAS * U.S. cases of the novel coronavirus topped 1 million on Tuesday, having doubled in 18 days, and making up one-third of all infections in the world, according to a Reuters tally * The U.S. Treasury Department will audit every loan for more than $2 million given under the Paycheck Protection Program for businesses hurt by the coronavirus fallout, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said * U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that China could have stopped the coronavirus before it swept the globe and that his administration was conducting "serious investigations" into what happened * Trump plans to order U.S. meat processing plants facing concerns about coronavirus outbreaks to stay open to protect the country's food supply, a senior administration official said * Quebec, the Canadian province hit hardest by the virus outbreak, is set on Tuesday to announce plans for restarting its economy, paving the way for companies like Bombardier Inc to gradually reopen key facilities * Mexico reported 852 new cases and 83 new deaths on Monday * Peruvian copper mine Antamina, owned by BHP and Glencore, reported 210 cases ASIA-PACIFIC * Mainland China reported 6 new cases for April 27, up from 3 a day earlier, bringing total infections to 82,836 * Singapore's health ministry confirmed 528 more coronavirus infections, the smallest daily rise in almost two weeks, taking the city-state's tally of cases to 14,951 * More than 2,200 Indonesians have died with acute symptoms of COVID-19 but were not recorded as victims, a Reuters review of data from 16 of the country's 34 provinces showed * India was nearing 30,000 coronavirus infections, second only to China in Asia, a steady rise that would make it difficult to lift a nearly six-week lockdown that ends this weekend, health officials and some government leaders said * Thailand reported seven more cases and two new deaths. The country's cabinet has approved 180 billion baht worth of additional cash handouts to help protect farmers and workers * Malaysian health authorities reported 31 new coronavirus cases, raising the cumulative total to 5,851 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * The death toll in Iran from the coronavirus pandemic rose by 71 in the past 24 hours to 5,877, a health ministry spokesman said * Egypt registered 260 new infections of the novel coronavirus and 22 deaths, the highest daily rise in both figures

* The implementation of a mammoth African free trade agreement will not begin on July 1 as planned * Morocco's planning agency has revised downward the country's growth forecast for the second quarter to -6.8% year-on-year from an earlier estimate of -1.8% ECONOMIC FALLOUT * The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes eased on Tuesday as scientists warned of an increase in U.S. coronavirus deaths if states lifted lockdowns too quickly, while healthcare stocks slumped after a sales warning from Merck * U.S. consumer confidence tumbled to a near six-year low in April * Asian shares dipped into the red, erasing earlier gains, as a renewed decline in oil prices overshadowed optimism about the easing of coronavirus-related restrictions seen globally * Japan's March jobless rate rose to its highest in a year, while job availability slipped to a more than three-year low * South Korea President Moon Jae-in said the deepening impact from the pandemic will worsen going forward and massive job losses are of his particular concern * A recession in Singapore's economy could be deeper than forecast, its central bank said. (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Uttaresh.V and Vinay Dwivedi; Editing by Tomasz Janowski, Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta)