Left Menu
Development News Edition

JetBlue, Delta seek U.S. OK to suspend flights to 25 U.S. airports

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 01:11 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 00:46 IST
JetBlue, Delta seek U.S. OK to suspend flights to 25 U.S. airports
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways Corp and Spirit Airlines on Tuesday asked the U.S. Transportation Department for approval to suspend flights to more than two dozen U.S. airports. U.S. travel demand has fallen by more than 95% because of the coronavirus pandemic and airports are trying to cut costs to stay in business.

JetBlue wants to halt flights to 16 U.S. airports, including Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Seattle, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Dallas and Detroit through Sept. 30. Delta wants to suspend flights to nine airports: Lansing, Flint and Kalamazoo in Michigan, and Worcester, Massachusetts, Hilton Head, South Carolina, Pocatello, Idaho, Brunswick, Georgia, and Melbourne, Florida. Delta argues passengers could still use other nearby airports like Grand Rapids or Detroit in Michigan.

Delta says between April 1-April 22, just 1 to 14 passengers daily flew on the airline's planes each way from those 9 airports. Spirit Airlines Inc asked the department for approval to suspend flights to Charlotte, North Carolina, Denver, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Seattle, Portland and Phoenix, arguing requiring the flights "during a period of almost zero demand is against the public interest as it wastes scarce financial resources while adding virtually nothing."

The airlines must maintain minimum service levels in exchange for getting cash grants from the U.S. Treasury to assist in payroll costs unless the department issues a waiver. JetBlue said it "fully intends to gradually resume service to the levels prescribed (by the Transportation Department) at each of these airports as soon as it is both safe to do so and when even the slightest customer demand re-emerges."

Earlier this month, the department rejected most of Spirit's requests to halt flights and said Spirit had to resume flights to the New York City area and to other tri-state airports after it suspended service to all New York, New Jersey and Connecticut airports it serves. The department earlier also required JetBlue to keep flying to nine destinations, including Portland, Dallas, Houston and Minneapolis.

On Monday, the department said it rejected most requests by United Airlines and Frontier Airlines to suspend some flights. United had sought to suspend flights to more than a dozen airports including Santa Fe, New Mexico, Green Bay, Wisconsin and Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Frontier asked approval to suspend service to 33 U.S. airports through June 10 and the department approved just three requests for service to Detroit, Charlotte and the Boston area. United and Frontier declined to comment.

The department also said it had approved Cape Air's request to halt flights to New York, but said it was requiring it to maintain flights to three other smaller airports. The department has also approved numerous airlines' requests to temporary halt flights to Hawaiian airports. On Monday, the state extended a mandatory 14-day quarantine for visitors through May 31.

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

Dr Jitendra Singh discusses with faculty of LBSNAA on Covid-19 related issues

China's day of reckoning is coming: Global experts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

USCIRF recommends India, 13 others for 'countries of particular concern' tag; India rejects report

A US commission mandated to monitor religious freedom globally on Tuesday asked the State Department to designate 14 nations, including India, as countries of particular concern, alleging that religious minorities are under increasing assau...

Brazil's JBS praises Trump order to keep meat plants open

U.S. President Donald Trumps planned executive order to keep that countrys meat plants open will bring certainty to the sector, an executive for Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA said on Tuesday. JBS Chief Financial Officer Guilherme Cavalcanti p...

Vehicles carrying liquor bottles seized in Bengal's Bankura during lockdown

The West Bengal Police has seized seven vehicles laden with bottles of Indian made foreign liquor IMFL in Bankura district, amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown and the ban on sale of alcohol, a senior officer said on Tuesday. The incident ...

Steelers exercise Watt's fifth-year option

The Pittsburgh Steelers exercised T.J. Watts fifth-year option. The linebacker will play in 2020 under the final year of his rookie contract, which was four years, 9.26 million.The Steelers announced the option was picked up on Tuesday. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020