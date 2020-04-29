Left Menu
Development News Edition

China embassy accuses Australia of 'petty tricks' in coronavirus dispute

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 29-04-2020 11:42 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 11:32 IST
China embassy accuses Australia of 'petty tricks' in coronavirus dispute
Prime Minister Scott Morrison (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

China accused Australia of "petty tricks" on Wednesday in an intensifying dispute over Canberra's push for an international inquiry into the coronavirus outbreak that could affect diplomatic and economic ties between the countries. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his proposed inquiry into how the coronavirus developed and spread would not be targeted at China but was needed given COVID-19 had killed more than 200,000 people and shut down much of the global economy.

"Now, it would seem entirely reasonable and sensible that the world would want to have an independent assessment of how this all occurred, so we can learn the lessons and prevent it from happening again," he said. Australian government ministers have repeatedly said China, the country's largest trade partner, was threatening "economic coercion" after its ambassador, Cheng Jingye, said this week that Chinese consumers could boycott Australian products and universities because of the calls for the inquiry.

The head of Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) called Cheng to express concern. The Chinese embassy then released a statement detailing what it said was discussed on the call, prompting another rebuke from DFAT. On Wednesday, the Chinese embassy returned fire, saying on its website that details of the call had first been "obviously leaked by some Australian officials" and it needed to set the record straight.

"The Embassy of China doesn't play petty tricks, this is not our tradition. But if others do, we have to reciprocate," an embassy spokesman said in the statement. Chinese state media has fiercely rounded on Morrison, with Australian studies scholar Chen Hong writing in the Global Times tabloid on Wednesday that Australia was "spearheading" a "malicious campaign to frame and incriminate China".

And Hu Xijin, the editor-in-chief of the paper which is affiliated to the Beijing-controlled People's Daily newspaper, said on Chinese social media that Australia was always making trouble. "It is a bit like chewing gum stuck on the sole of China's shoes. Sometimes you have to find a stone to rub it off," Hu wrote.

New Zealand, which also has China as its largest trading partner, on Wednesday sided with neighbouring Australia in supporting an inquiry into the pandemic. "It's very hard to conceive of there not being a desire by every country in world, including the country of origin, for an investigation to find out how this happened," Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters said.

Australia's call for an inquiry has so far only received lukewarm support more widely, with France and the United Kingdom saying it was not the right time to focus on an inquiry. U.S. President Donald Trump has said China could have stopped the coronavirus before it swept the globe and that his administration was conducting "serious investigations" into what happened.

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

The 100 Season 7 to get a trailer soon, main cast revealed for last season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

India Post mobile app helps deliver masks, medicines

The conventional mail at your door service, India Post, is not only delivering letters during the COVID-19 lockdown, but also the much needed masks and medicines. The android mobile application of Department of Posts, Post Info, has been he...

President Trump hails U.S. coronavirus testing as infections cross a million

The United States has reported more than a million coronavirus infections only because of its testing, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, hailing the effort as being much better than any other country in the world.The Twitter comment...

Clix Capital Builds Seamless Customer Service Amid Lockdown

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoirFounded by Pramod Bhasin and Anil Chawla, Clix Capital, Indias leading digital NBFC has managed to build a loan book size of Rs. 5,000 crores across 3M customers in a short span of four years. This has been d...

Amid health worries, Kim Jong Un's role looms large

New rumours about Kim Jong Un pour in daily. The North Korean leader is dead. Or hes very ill. Or maybe hes just recuperating in his luxury compound. As speculation about his health builds, an underlying question looms for professional spie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020