Left Menu
Development News Edition

IAG shares fall after warning over slow recovery

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-04-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 13:13 IST
IAG shares fall after warning over slow recovery

Shares in airline group IAG fell 3% after the airline group launched a plan to shrink its main British Airways business, axing staff numbers by a quarter as it warned of a slow recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. With no end in sight for the travel bans which have brought flying to a near-halt, airlines across the world are facing deep uncertainty and heavy future losses, and no visibility on how and when operations can restart.

British Airways could make up to 12,000 staff redundant, its parent company said on Tuesday, as it forecast that passenger numbers will take years to recover from the crisis. BA has 45,000 employees, including 16,500 cabin crew and 3,900 pilots. Traders said that IAG's shares fell due to the warning over demand and after first quarter results came in worse than expected. Its stock has lost 64% of its value in the last three months.

The radical shake-out planned at IAG to help it survive the coronavirus crisis contrasts with moves at rival big European airline groups Air France-KLM and Lufthansa, which are both hoping that government bailouts will see them through. Lufthansa said on Tuesday could seek some form of protection from creditors while talking to the Berlin government about a 9 billion euro rescue package.

But IAG's chief executive Willie Walsh has long-opposed state-backed rescues for airlines and BA said on Tuesday that there was "no government bailout standing by for BA". IAG, which owns Iberia and Vueling in Spain and Aer Lingus in Ireland as well as BA, has, however, used government furlough schemes to help pay staff who have been temporarily suspended while planes are not flying.

Analysts pointed to IAG's strong financial position, it said on Tuesday it had 9.5 billion euros available at the end of March, saying that this meant IAG was in a better position compared to its peers. "(This) gives some reassurance to investors that IAG will be one of the survivors and possible long-term beneficiaries of this current crisis," Goodbody analyst Mark Simpson said.

Earlier on Wednesday Finnair announced plans to raise 500 million euros ($543 million) through a rights offering that would be almost as large as its current equity.

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

The 100 Season 7 to get a trailer soon, main cast revealed for last season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey donates masks and other equipment to US

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has promised to stand in solidarity with the United States in its struggle against the coronavirus pandemic and as it recovers from the outbreak. In a letter sent to Donald Trump, Erdogan also said he ...

Cricket South Africa has asked me to lead Proteas again, reveals De Villiers

Cricket South Africa has asked AB de Villiers to lead the national side once again but the dashing batsman wants to ensure that he is in top form when the time comes for donning the national colours. De Villiers, an explosive batsman, annou...

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Receives ANDA Tentative Approval for Dapagliflozin and Saxagliptin Tablets, 10 mg/5 mg

MUMBAI, April 29, 2020 PRNewswire -- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA Glenmark has been granted tentative approval by the United States Food Drug Administration U.S. FDA for Dapagliflozin and Saxagliptin Tablets, 10 mg5 mg, the generic v...

Sports-On this day... April 30

ON THIS DAY -- April 30 April 30, 1997SOCCER - Georgias Georgi Kinkladze evades Paul Inces attempted tackle while Gary Neville and Rob Lee look on during their 1998 World Cup qualifier at Wembley which England won 2-0. Georgia did not quali...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020