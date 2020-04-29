308 COVID-19 positive cases in Haryana so far

A total of 308 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Haryana till date, including 24 foreign nationals. 224 patients have been discharged after treatment from the health facilities in the state while three persons have died due to the infection, the Health Department of Haryana government said in a release.

There are 81 active cases of COVID-19 in the state. India's tally of COVID-19 cases has reached 31,332, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. With 73 more deaths reported, the number of deaths due to coronavirus in the country breached the 1,000 mark and stood at 1,007.

The tally is inclusive of 22,629 active coronavirus cases, 7,695 patients who have been cured/discharged and one patient migrated. (ANI)