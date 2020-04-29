4 persons recover from COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar

Four persons, including the 39-year-old police radio operator from the Bambooflat area, recovered from COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, officials said on Wednesday. They tested negative twice, following which they were declared cured, a senior official said.

The police radio operator and his three family members have been shifted from the GB Pant Hospital to a government guest house where a quarantine facility has been set up, he said With the recoveries, the number of active cases in the Union Territory dropped to 18, he added. Chief Secretary Chetan Sanghi said there will be no let-up in vigil and caution.

"Long and tough road ahead," he said in a tweet. The Union Territory, home to several vulnerable tribes, has reported 33 cases. Eleven of them -- 10 with links to the Tablighi Jamat event in Delhi and a student who travelled with them in a flight from Kolkata to Port Blair -- were declared cured weeks back.

The police radio operator tested positive for the COVID-19 on April 17 and 21 persons who came in contact with him got infected. They were either his family members or neighbours or acquaintances. Those declared cured will have to remain in institutional quarantine for 28 days and will be discharged after that, Avijit Roy, the nodal officer for COVID-19 in the UT, told PTI.

A total of 3,246 samples have so far been sent to the Regional Medical Research Centre here for testing, and of them, reports of 169 are awaited, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the administration. Teams have been set up to conduct door-to-door surveillance in the containment zones -- Atlanta Point, Dignabad, Round Basti, Sisti Nagar, Mohanpura, Biggiline, Bambooflat and Shorepoint, among others. So far, they have reached 1,39,370 people, officials said.

Additional restrictions have been imposed in both containment and non-containment zones in South Andaman, from where these 22 cases were reported, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, they said. The administration is keeping a close watch on the potential suspected cases in the Islands and the Health Department has kept ready 159 isolation beds in GB Pant Hospital, INHS Dhanvantri Hospital, Pillar Hospital and other medical facilities, officials said.

Besides, quarantine facilities have also been created in government guest houses and private hotels for asymptomatic suspicious cases, they said. Officials said total 930 persons are currently in institutional quarantine facilities in the Islands.