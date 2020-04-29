Nigeria records 195 new cases of coronavirus bringing the total cases to 1532

Nigeria has recorded 195 new cases of coronavirus which brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 1532, according to a news report by This Day.

The number represents the highest so far recorded in a single day since the outbreak started in Nigeria on February 27.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced on April 29 that Lagos recorded 80 new cases, Kano 38, Ogun and Bauchi 15 each, Borno 11, Gombe 10, Sokoto nine, Edo and Jigawa five each, Zamfara two, while Rivers, Enugu, Delta, Nasarawa and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) one each.

NCDC has also shared this information on its official Twitter account.

195 new cases of #COVID19 reported;80-Lagos38-Kano15-Ogun15-Bauchi11-Borno10-Gombe9-Sokoto5-Edo5-Jigawa2-Zamfara1-Rivers1-Enugu1-Delta1-FCT1-Nasarawa As at 11:50pm 28th April- 1532 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.Discharged: 255Deaths: 44 pic.twitter.com/oPyG4xfoa3 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 28, 2020

NCDC said so far, 255 persons had been discharged while 44 had unfortunately lost their lives.

Also, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari had asked the chief judge to free prison inmates who have been awaiting trial for six years or more to ease overcrowding as the novel coronavirus spreads.

Buhari pardoned 2,600 prisoners who were either 60 or older, terminally ill, or had less than six months left to serve sentences of three years or more. Nigeria is Africa's most populous country, with some 200 million people.