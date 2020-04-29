Dutch coronavirus cases rise to 38,802, with 145 new deaths -health authorities

Dutch coronavirus cases rise to 38,802, with 145 new deaths -health authoritiesReuters | The Hague | Updated: 29-04-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 17:34 IST
The Netherlands' number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 386 to 38,802 health authorities said on Wednesday, with 145 new deaths.
The country's death toll stands at 4,711, the Netherlands' Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in its daily update.
The RIVM cautioned it only reports confirmed cases, and actual numbers are higher.
