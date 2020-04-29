Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesia's most populous province hopes to let some factories reopen soon

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 18:41 IST
Indonesia's most populous province hopes to let some factories reopen soon

West Java, Indonesia's most populous province, hopes to ease coronavirus social distancing restrictions in some areas in as little as two weeks and allow some factories to reopen, its governor told Reuters.

In an interview conducted by video conference, Ridwan Kamil said the provincial government was now providing social welfare assistance for 32.5 million of its 50 million people, nearly triple the number who were receiving aid two months ago. Funds would run out within months as businesses shut because of measures to fight the pandemic, he said, saying the province has as many people as South Korea but just 0.6% of the budget.

"I don't think we can survive beyond four months, up to July" before government coffers run dry, said Ridwan. West Java has introduced restrictions on movement in its urban areas. From next week it expects to extend these measures across the entire province and adopt law enforcement measures, including fines and prison terms, for those that flout them.

Nevertheless, Ridwan said plans were already in the works to begin easing the requirements, with some measures to be lifted in two weeks as long as "good data" shows infections declining. He is encouraging owners of big factories to buy their own COVID-19 testing equipment, he said. If they can meet other social distancing requirements, he will allow them to reopen. Other factories will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity if they enforce distancing measures, disinfect the workplace and require workers to wear masks at all times, he added.

Ridwan said social distancing measures had already borne fruit: traffic levels had declined by 40 percent, and the official number of new infections in the province was stabilising at around 40 per day. "It's promising. I am not saying it's successful," Ridwan said.

He expressed scepticism however about official figures released by the central government, which has recorded 1,009 coronavirus infections and 79 deaths in the province, around 10 percent of the total for the country. "I think we have more cases, in my personal opinion," said Ridwan. "I think we have more cases than what the central government announce."

The province, he said, is producing its own reagents for coronavirus testing kits and making ventilators at military factories and industrial facilities. "This struggling, we try to be creative, responsive, but within the limited situation that we have," he said.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Navy to widen carrier probe, delaying decision on commander

The Navy will conduct a legal investigation of circumstances surrounding the spread of the coronavirus aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, a move that effectively delays a decision on whether to reinstate the ships captain, ...

Spotify's Q1 revenue stands at USD 2 billion, monthly users now at 286 million

Seems like music is becoming the new solace for people during lockdown as the Q1 revenue of worlds biggest music service Spotify stood at USD 2 billion on Wednesday. Besides a spike in the revenue, the company also reported a 31 per cent in...

Goa Guv seeks resumption of mining activities to save state's economy

Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik has expressed concern over the states economy coming to a near collapse amid coronavirus crisis and urged the Centre to resume mining activities in the state. In a letter dated April 28 to Home Minister Amit Sha...

Guj: Slums in Surat get fever clinics for COVID-19 screening

Considering the rise in number of COVID-19 cases in slum areas, the civic body in Gujarats Surat city set up fever clinics at these localities to screen suspected patients, a senior official said on Wednesday. Fever clinics with a doctor an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020