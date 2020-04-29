Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 18:56 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

More than 3.11 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 216,667 have died, according to a Reuters tally as of 0200 GMT on Wednesday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. EUROPE * Britain's death toll is probably above 27,241, making it one of the worst-hit countries in Europe, the opposition Labour Party leader said. * Spain recorded 325 deaths overnight, against 301 the previous day, but health officials said the epidemic was evolving favourably ahead of a gradual easing of its lockdown next week. * Germany warned foreign travel would not be risk-free even if restrictions were lifted, and it hopes to discuss a coordinated solution with European Union partners. * German health minister announced measures, including ramped-up purchases of flu vaccines, to bolster the healthcare system. * Russia's confirmed cases neared 100,000 on Wednesday after 5,841 new cases were registered overnight along with a record daily rise in the death toll. * The total confirmed cases in Sweden topped 20,000 on Wednesday. * Polish hotels and shopping malls will reopen on May 4 and pre-schools can open on May 6. * Several hundred businessmen, many wearing face masks, staged a protest called for an easing of Ukraine's lockdown. * Greece hopes to welcome back tourists from July, but hoteliers expect a bleak season. AMERICAS * More than 1.01 million people have been infected in the United States and 58,605 have died, according to a Reuters tally as of 0200 GMT on Wednesday. * President Donald Trump ordered meat-processing plants to stay open to protect the food supply, and said the country was considering testing passengers on international flights from hot spots. * At least five of Mexico City's largest private hospitals have filled up with COVID-19 patients and have no room for more. ASIA-PACIFIC * China said its parliament will open a key annual session on May 22, signalling that Beijing sees the country returning to normal. * Mainland China reported 22 new cases for April 28, against 6 a day earlier, bringing total infections to 82,858. * Japan's prime minister said the Tokyo Olympics could not take place next year unless the pandemic is contained, as the city governor requested an extension of Japan's state of emergency. * Indonesia confirmed 260 new infections on Wednesday, taking its total to 9,771, while deaths rose by 11 to 784. * The Philippines' tally of confirmed cases rose to more than 8,000. * Australia's prime minister said bans on international travel and large gatherings would continue even as the government eases lockdowns and moves towards a "COVID-safe" economy and society. * Azerbaijan will keep borders closed until May 31. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Tunisia starts relaxing its lockdown next week, reopening parts of the food and construction sectors and allowing half of government employees to return to work. * Turkey extended the closure of schools until the end of May. * Iran's death toll rose by 80 in the past 24 hours to 5,957. * Rioting broke out at the central prison in Sierra Leone's capital Freetown following confirmation of a coronavirus case there. * Uganda stepped up restrictions on trucks transiting its territory, limiting them to one driver and banning them from stopping over in hotels. ECONOMIC FALLOUT * World shares made slim gains on Wednesday, with optimism over economies easing lockdowns and rebounding oil prices leavened by a mixed picture on corporate earnings. * The Federal Reserve, which has pumped trillions in emergency funding into U.S. financial markets, is expected on Wednesday to reiterate its promise to do whatever it takes to support the world's largest economy. * Eurozone economic sentiment suffered its steepest ever decline in April as lockdowns halted much economic activity. * Germany slashed its economic growth forecast for this year, predicting the pandemic would plunge Europe's largest economy into its deepest recession since World War Two. * China will roll out measures including tax, credit and foreign trade policies to support economic development in Hubei province.

(Compiled by Milla Nissi, Sarah Morland, Uttaresh.V and Vinay Dwivedi; Editing by Tomasz Janowski, Sriraj Kalluvila, Shounak Dasgupta and Giles Elgood)

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan prepares to ease coronavirus curbs with infections below projections

Pakistan is preparing to loosen coronavirus lockdown restrictions as the number of infections and deaths are well below previous projections, officials said on Wednesday. The South Asian nation, which has registered more than 15,000 cases o...

Minor children of UP Congress leader move SC, seek his release from jail

Two minor children of a Congress leader, arrested in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly questioning the methodology of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in handling COVID-19 pandemic at a press conference - purportedly held without permission - have ...

Tripura plans to start 'neighbourhood classes' amid lockdown

The Tripura government is considering to start neighbourhood classes of up to five students amid the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Wednesday. An educator will teach a ...

Most Kenyan regions ill-prepared to tackle COVID-19 pandemic, senate warns

Most of Kenyas 47 local authorities are not properly equipped to deal with the coronavirus health crisis, which weakens the countrys fight against the pandemic, a senate committee warned.The East African nation has 384 confirmed cases of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020