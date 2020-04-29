Left Menu
Development News Edition

11 family members of corona-positive, LNJP dietician, found infected

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 18:58 IST
11 family members of corona-positive, LNJP dietician, found infected

Eleven family members of an LNJP Hospital dietician, who was tested positive for coronavirus earlier, have been found infected, officials said on Wednesday. None of the hospital employees, who came in contact with the dietician, however, have tested positive, they said, Their second test reports, however, are awaited, they added. The report is expected by Wednesday night or Thursday morning, following which the hospital’s kitchen will be started, officials said.

The hospital’s kitchen was closed after the dietician associated with the mess had tested positive. The LNJP Hospital is a dedicated Covid-19 facility in Delhi. At present, the food at the hospital is being provided by two in-house canteens. Food has also been sponsored by a private company, they said.

Delhi recorded a total of 3, 314 cases till Tuesday..

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Hope Bihar govt makes quick arrangements to bring home migrant workers: Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan on Wednesday asked the Bihar government to make quick arrangements to bring home students and migrant workers stranded in different parts of the country amid the lockdown, and said there is no exc...

Chidambaram suggests running sanitised trains to help move stranded migrants, students

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday welcomed the governments decision to allow inter-state movement of stranded migrants and students and suggested running sanitised point-to-point trains to help move these people, saying buses would...

UK should set out China strategy, Foreign Affairs Committee says

Britains foreign affairs parliamentary committee has asked the government to set out its strategy for dealing with China and whether it plans to use international bodies to hold it to account over the COVID-19 pandemic. The cross-party body...

Pakistan prepares to ease coronavirus curbs with infections below projections

Pakistan is preparing to loosen coronavirus lockdown restrictions as the number of infections and deaths are well below previous projections, officials said on Wednesday. The South Asian nation, which has registered more than 15,000 cases o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020