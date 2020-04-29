11 family members of corona-positive, LNJP dietician, found infected

Eleven family members of an LNJP Hospital dietician, who was tested positive for coronavirus earlier, have been found infected, officials said on Wednesday. None of the hospital employees, who came in contact with the dietician, however, have tested positive, they said, Their second test reports, however, are awaited, they added. The report is expected by Wednesday night or Thursday morning, following which the hospital’s kitchen will be started, officials said.

The hospital’s kitchen was closed after the dietician associated with the mess had tested positive. The LNJP Hospital is a dedicated Covid-19 facility in Delhi. At present, the food at the hospital is being provided by two in-house canteens. Food has also been sponsored by a private company, they said.

Delhi recorded a total of 3, 314 cases till Tuesday..