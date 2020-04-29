Left Menu
Three new COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, total rises to 137

PTI | Noida | Updated: 29-04-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 19:00 IST
Three more people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district to 137, officials said. Two patients were also discharged from hospitals following their treatment for COVID-19, they said.

"Total 91 reports have been received in the last 24 hours. Three of them have tested positive and 88 resulted negative for COVID-19. The cumulative positive cases of coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar are now 137," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said. Among the new patients, two are women, aged 52 and 23 years, both residents of Sector 8 J J Colony while the third is a man, 35, resident of Sector 122 in Noida, he said.

The two patients discharged on Wednesday are women who were admitted to Sharda Hospital, the officer said. "So far, 81 of the 137 patients have been cured and discharged, leaving 56 active cases in the district," he said.

The recovery rate of patients is 59.12 per cent, as per the official statistics. According to the Health Department, 3,561 samples were taken for COVID-19 test till Wednesday evening. So far, 2,161 people have been identified across Noida and Greater Noida who have travelled abroad in the recent months and they have been put under surveillance, while another 796 were in institutional quarantines, it added.

There are currently 50 hotspots in Gautam Buddh Nagar, which have been categorised into three zones - red (new case detected in last 14 days), orange (no new case in last 14 days) and green (no new case in last 28 days). As of now, 24 hotspots are in red zone, 10 in orange and 16 in green, according to the officials.

