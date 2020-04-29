Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canoeing-Housebound paddlers frustrated by lockdown, fear no more events in 2020

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 19:02 IST
Canoeing-Housebound paddlers frustrated by lockdown, fear no more events in 2020

British paracanoe athlete Charlotte Henshaw has said that the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a "lack of motivation" as her four-year preparation plan was extended by 12 more months. Henshaw, a silver and bronze medallist in swimming at the London and Rio Games respectively, had both legs amputated above the knee and had retired from the sport in 2017 to make the switch to paracanoeing.

The 33-year-old has been housebound and unable to train after the United Kingdom went into lockdown and said it was tough to come to terms with the Games being moved to July-August 2021. "That was hard to get my head around, no matter how much warning you have. I felt a bit of a dip," she said on an International Canoe Federation podcast.

"I felt that lack of motivation, that 'why are we training because we have so much more time to stay fit for'. I think everybody knows, that last year before a Games, it steps up and you put your body through complete hell for that last 12 months. "That's ok, because there's a light at the end of the tunnel. But then suddenly that light has moved even further away, and you have to think how are you going to get your body through another year of that?"

All canoeing events originally scheduled for May -- including the Paracanoe World Championships, canoe sprint Olympic qualifiers, and the ICF canoe sprint World Cup -- were cancelled after the coronavirus outbreak. The opening two ICF canoe slalom World Cups, set for June in Italy and France, were also postponed and Australia's two-time Olympic medallist Jessica Fox believes there will be no more competition this year.

Fox, who won a sliver in London and a bronze in Rio, has been forced to undergo her canoe slalom training in the family pool due to lockdown measures in the country. "For us we are not really sure if we will be able to attend, even if there are any events. Australia has said its borders will remain closed until September, possibly December," Fox said.

"I'm getting mentally ready not to compete this year, not to travel this year, and to try and make the most of the situation at home, and to put into perspective that this is bigger than us."

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Hope Bihar govt makes quick arrangements to bring home migrant workers: Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan on Wednesday asked the Bihar government to make quick arrangements to bring home students and migrant workers stranded in different parts of the country amid the lockdown, and said there is no exc...

Chidambaram suggests running sanitised trains to help move stranded migrants, students

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday welcomed the governments decision to allow inter-state movement of stranded migrants and students and suggested running sanitised point-to-point trains to help move these people, saying buses would...

UK should set out China strategy, Foreign Affairs Committee says

Britains foreign affairs parliamentary committee has asked the government to set out its strategy for dealing with China and whether it plans to use international bodies to hold it to account over the COVID-19 pandemic. The cross-party body...

Pakistan prepares to ease coronavirus curbs with infections below projections

Pakistan is preparing to loosen coronavirus lockdown restrictions as the number of infections and deaths are well below previous projections, officials said on Wednesday. The South Asian nation, which has registered more than 15,000 cases o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020