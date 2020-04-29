Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss government works with UBS, Credit Suisse on aviation sector loans

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 29-04-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 20:04 IST
Swiss government works with UBS, Credit Suisse on aviation sector loans

The Swiss government is working primarily with UBS Group and Credit Suisse on a nearly 1.9 billion Swiss franc ($1.95 billion) package of state-backed loans for the coronavirus-hit aviation sector, it said on Wednesday.

The government held tough negotiations with German airline group Lufthansa on maintaining levels of service and jobs before agreeing the package, with includes help for Lufthansa group carriers Swiss and Edelweiss, President Simonetta Sommaruga told a news conference in Bern.

($1 = 0.9733 Swiss francs)

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police receives over 900 calls since Tuesday for help during lockdown

The Delhi Police has received over 900 calls since Tuesday on its 24x7 helpline number set up to resolve issues related to the lockdown, officials said on Wednesday. So far 32,629 calls have been received on helpline number 011-23469526 sin...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 9 pm NATION DEL96 VIRUS-2NDLD CASES Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 1,008, cases climb 31,787 Health Ministry. New Delhi Death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,008 and the number of cases clim...

Deepak Mittal is India's new Ambassador to Qatar, Piyush Srivastava to Bahrain

Deepak Mittal has been appointed Indias next Ambassador to Qatar, while Piyush Srivastava goes to Bahrain in the same capacity, as per an official release of Ministry of External Affairs MEA issued on Wednesday.Deepak Mittal is a Joint Secr...

Imran Khan speaks to Bill Gates; discusses COVID-19 crisis

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke to Microsoft Founder Bill Gates and discussed the latest developments surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, his office said on Wednesday. Pakistans coronavirus cases have climbed to 15,34...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020