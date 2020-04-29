Swiss government works with UBS, Credit Suisse on aviation sector loans

Swiss government works with UBS, Credit Suisse on aviation sector loansReuters | Zurich | Updated: 29-04-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 20:04 IST
The Swiss government is working primarily with UBS Group and Credit Suisse on a nearly 1.9 billion Swiss franc ($1.95 billion) package of state-backed loans for the coronavirus-hit aviation sector, it said on Wednesday.
The government held tough negotiations with German airline group Lufthansa on maintaining levels of service and jobs before agreeing the package, with includes help for Lufthansa group carriers Swiss and Edelweiss, President Simonetta Sommaruga told a news conference in Bern.
($1 = 0.9733 Swiss francs)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lufthansa
- Swiss
- Simonetta Sommaruga
- Credit Suisse
- Bern
ALSO READ
Swiss coronavirus death toll hits 900 as new cases decelerate
Swiss ICUs face drug bottlenecks as world scrambles for coronavirus meds
Swiss prosecutors charge Iraqi as Islamic State recruiter
Swiss prosecutors indict alleged IS member arrested in 2017
Swiss coronavirus death toll nears 1,000, positive tests still rising