Left Menu
Development News Edition

Catalan separatists use coronavirus crisis to argue for independence

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 20:27 IST
Catalan separatists use coronavirus crisis to argue for independence

Catalan separatists have used the coronavirus crisis as a fresh motive to argue for independence from Spain, some bluntly saying the pandemic would have caused fewer deaths had the wealthy northeastern region been on its own.

But with mistakes by both national and regional authorities, the separatists' strategy to harshly criticise Madrid and suggest they would have done better could also backfire. In a region that has the most deaths after Madrid, the separatists say central government should have imposed a tougher and earlier lockdown, and also complain that centralizing purchases of masks and other equipment tangled the response.

"Spain is unemployment and death, Catalonia life and future," tweeted Barcelona's chamber of commerce chairman Joan Canadell in one of the strongest rebukes. Meritxell Budo, a spokeswoman for the regional government, also outraged many Spaniards, at a time of national sensitivity over the world's third worst death toll, by saying there would not have been "so many deaths" in an independent Catalonia.

Spain has suffered 24,275 deaths, according to Wednesday's data, including 4,905 dead in Catalonia. The health crisis has upended Spanish politics, displacing Catalan separatism as the dominant theme it had been in recent years.

But the 2017 short-lived independence declaration, which triggered a major crisis, remains very much in everyone's mind - and regional leaders still eye a standalone country. The pandemic "has once more showed the need to have a (Catalan) state," Marta Vilalta, deputy secretary general of Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya party (ERC), told Reuters.

Had it been able to act alone, Catalonia would have been much better placed to act swiftly, Vilalta argued, criticising Madrid's takeover of health services from the regions. Catalonia has a 7.5 million population, out of Spain's 47 million, its own language - Catalan - and its own police, and is second only to Madrid in GDP contribution.

The Catalan government sought a full lockdown of the region on March 13 and two days later said only essential workers should be allowed to leave homes. Spain's Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez issued a nationwide lockdown on March 14 but did not ban non-essential work until March 30.

"Spain has constantly been making mistakes," Catalan regional interior secretary Miquel Buch told Reuters. "SYSTEMATIC CONFRONTATION"

Authorities in Madrid dispute that, saying they acted when required, and have asked their many critics, including Catalan separatists, to show a sense of national unity. Miquel Iceta, leader of Catalan Socialists, said it was inaccurate and offensive to say an independent region would have had fewer coronavirus deaths, accusing the Catalan government of seeking "excuses" to minimize its own mistakes.

Iceta, who opposes independence, said it was necessary for the Spanish and Catalan governments to resume bilateral talks interrupted by the pandemic, but warned that promoting "systematic confrontation" with Madrid does not help. Joan Esculies, history professor at Catalonia's Open University, said the separatists' criticism was predictable but risky because the Catalan government had also struggled in some aspects, such as deadly outbreaks in nursing homes.

He expected the number of people in favour or against independence to not change much after the pandemic. A total of 47.1% of Catalans were against independence with 44.9% in favour, according to a poll conducted between February 10 and March 9 by a Catalan government agency.

Throughout the crisis, separatist grassroots organization CDR has urged balcony protests to demand a stricter lockdown and reject the military's presence in Catalonia to help combat the coronavirus. The pandemic has heaped more uncertainty on local politics.

For one, the regional head of government Quim Torra, from the separatist centre-right Junts per Catalunya party, has put on hold his plan for a snap election, which was prompted by tensions with ERC, its coalition partner. Then, leftist ERC, both a partner and a rival of Junts, could also potentially see its role as a kingmaker on the national scene dwindle.

The two main separatist parties are deeply divided on their strategy to achieve secession after the 2017 failed unilateral independence bid. ERC favours dialogue with Madrid, while Junts has adopted a more confrontational stance. ERC was instrumental in January in handing Sanchez the votes needed in parliament to form a leftist coalition government - in exchange for political talks between the Spanish and Catalan authorities - after an inconclusive election.

But now Sanchez could seek new parliamentary allies with his call for a national recovery pact, making him potentially less dependent on ERC to get laws, including Spain's budget, adopted by parliament.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

China to hold annual Parliament session from May 22

China on Wednesday said it will hold its annual Parliament session in a different way from May 22 after it was postponed for the first time due to the coronavirus outbreak, signalling that the pandemic which paralysed the country for over t...

PCB legal advisor Rizvi files defamation case against Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar has yet again landed himself into trouble after PCB legal advisor Tafazzul Rizvi filed a criminal as well as defamation suit against the former fast bowler for his allegedly inappropriate comments against him in a YouTube show...

New guidelines to fight COVID-19 will come; to give considerable relaxations to many districts effective May 4: MHA.

New guidelines to fight COVID-19 will come to give considerable relaxations to many districts effective May 4 MHA....

UP coronavirus death count rises to 39 as 81 more test positive

With five more coronavirus deaths, the fatality count climbed to 39 in Uttar Pradesh, which reported 81 fresh cases on Wednesday, an official said. Till now, 2,134 coronavirus cases have been reported from 60 districts of the state. O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020