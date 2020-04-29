Haryana's COVID-19 cases rise to 311

A total of 311 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Haryana till date, including 14 foreign nationals, said the bulletin of State Health Department on Wednesday. Of all the fresh cases reported in the state today, Nuh reported 1, Sonepat 1 and Jhajjar 1.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Health Department, the number of active cases of COVID-19 rises to 83 in the state. A total of 225 patients have been cured/discharged while three others succumbed to the infection so far.

As per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands to 31,787, of which 7,797 have recovered/migrated and 1,008 deaths have been reported. (ANI)