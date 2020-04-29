Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 29-04-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 21:54 IST
Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline

Germans must persevere with social distancing or risk exponential growth in the number of coronavirus cases, four leading science institutes said on Wednesday.

Germany began easing its lockdown last week when some shops were allowed to open provided they practiced strict social distancing, but Chancellor Angela Merkel and government advisers are worried about the coronavirus infection rate rising. The reproductive rate, known as 'R', is at just under one in Germany, Lothar Wieler, president of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), said on Tuesday. That means one person with the virus infects about one other person on average.

Earlier this month, the rate was at 0.7. In a joint statement, scientists from Germany's Fraunhofer Society, the Helmholtz and Leibniz Associations, and the Max Planck Society must be kept low.

"The situation is not stable, even a small increase in the reproductive rate would take us back to a phase of exponential growth," they said. "Therefore, until a vaccine becomes available, the reproduction rate must be kept below 1," they said, adding that "consistent contact restrictions" remained necessary. Germany has reported 157,641 coronavirus cases but carried out early and extensive testing and the death toll has been relatively low at 6,115.

The education ministers of Germany's 16 federal states agreed on Tuesday that schools would slowly reopen classes for all grades by the summer holidays, although pupils would have to work and learn in smaller groups. Retailers with floor space of up to 800 square metres are now allowed to open, along with car and bicycle dealers, and bookstores, though they must practice strict social distancing and hygiene rules.

Merkel will discuss the next steps for easing the lockdown restrictions in a telephone conference with the state premiers on Thursday, and again on May 6. The scientists from the four institutes said data available so far showed that achieving herd immunity - when enough people in a population have immunity to infection to be able to effectively stop that disease from spreading - would take several years if the healthcare system is not to be overloaded.

They called for a two-phased approach to tackling the virus and a further easing of the lockdown. In a first phase, new infections would be further reduced until effective contact tracing was possible. In the second phase, testing and tracing capabilities would be ramped up, hygiene rules maintained and restrictions adapted as necessary.

Such restrictions could be adapted with the roll-out of a contact tracing app, which the government is hoping for in the coming weeks, or with drugs to treat the virus, or a vaccine, the scientists added.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Lufthansa group makes it mandatory to wear masks on flights from May 4

Lufthansa group on Wednesday stated passengers on board any of its airlines flights will have to mandatorily wear a mask that covers mouth as well as nose from May 4 onwards. The German group runs four airline brands - Lufthansa, Brussels A...

U.S. House panel seeks details on agency's talks over Washington Trump hotel

A U.S. House of Representatives committee on Wednesday called on President Donald Trumps administration to hand over details on any talks between his company and a federal agency over lease terms for a Trump-branded hotel near the White Hou...

Singapore reports 690 new COVID-19 cases, mostly foreign workers

Singapore on Wednesday reported 690 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients, a vast majority of whom are foreigners, to 15,641, the health ministry said. Out of the 690 fresh cases, six are Singapore citizens or ...

Homi Adajani, Dinesh Vijan and 'Angrezi Medium' team remember Irrfan Khan

Filmmaker Homi Adajania is eternally grateful to have gotten a chance to work with Irrfan Khan in his last days and he says that the short time he spent with the actor on Angrezi Medium will remain close to his heart. Irrfan, one of Indias ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020