Britain has similar per capita COVID-19 death number to other European countries - health official

Britain has similar per capita COVID-19 death number to other European countries - health officialReuters | London | Updated: 29-04-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 22:07 IST
Britain has a similar per capita number of deaths from COVID-19 to other European countries, the medical director of Public Health England Yvonne Doyle said on Wednesday.
Doyle had just presented figures showing that the United Kingdom now has Europe's second-highest official death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"The cumulative death number per million population. This shows a very different pattern... we are now tracking much more along our European neighbours," Yvonne Doyle said, referring to totals for Italy, Spain and France on a graph comparing per capita deaths from COVID-19 in different countries.
