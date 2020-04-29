Finland to reopen schools gradually starting May 14

Finland will reopen schools after May 13, having kept them closed since March 18 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the government said on Wednesday. Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin said children would return to school gradually, starting on May 14 for a little more than two weeks, before their summer break begins as usual at the start of June.

Pupils at upper secondary and vocational schools will continue to study remotely, she added. The spread of the coronavirus has showed signs of slowing in Finland, with the number of cases per capita well below those of neighbouring countries Sweden, Norway and Estonia.