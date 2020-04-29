Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K: 55 COVID-19 patients discharged from quarantine in one week

Fifty-five more coronavirus patients have been discharged from quarantine in the last one week in Srinagar.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 29-04-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 22:56 IST
J-K: 55 COVID-19 patients discharged from quarantine in one week
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Fifty-five more coronavirus patients have been discharged from quarantine in the last one week in Srinagar. So far, the total number of discharged people after completing quarantine in the district is 1,985, as per information provided by the District Administration of Srinagar.

According to the latest update available on the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website, the total number of positive cases in J-K is 565. Till now, 176 people have either been cured or discharged, while eight deaths have been reported. The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 31,787, including 22,982 active cases of the virus.

So far, 7,796 patients have either been cured or discharged while 1,008 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per the data provided by the Union Ministry of Health. (ANI)

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary eases coronavirus restrictions outside Budapest

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Wednesday lifted some restrictions outside Budapest imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak, saying shops and restaurant terraces will be allowed to reopen without time limits.Existing restrictio...

Liquid move 'Cain' to strategic coach, 'Tactical' to ADC

Team Liquid announced two major changes Wednesday in the wake of a disappointing ninth-place finish in the 2020 LCS spring split. Head coach Nu-ri Cain Jang will move to a strategic coaching position and Edward Tactical Ra will fill the sta...

Brazil's Bolsonaro withdraws name of family friend as top cop

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday withdrew the name of a family friend he had picked to run the federal police after a Supreme Court justice blocked an appointment that opponents said would allow him inappropriate influence ov...

Volkswagen indefinitely delays restarting U.S. production

Volkswagen AG said Wednesday it is indefinitely delaying the resumption of production at its Tennessee assembly plant that had been set to restart on May 3. The German automaker in a statement that said before it sets a new date it will wei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020