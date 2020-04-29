Left Menu
Mamata asks private hospitals not to refuse treatment to Covid-19 patients

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-04-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 23:00 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged private hospitals of the state not to refuse any patient approaching them for treatment of coronavirus infection. The chief minister's appeal came after allegations were raised that some private facilities are refusing to treat patients with symptoms of coronavirus.

"We have collaborated with 51 private hospitals (to treat Covid-19 patients). Do not forget that the state government is bearing all the expenses of their treatment. But other hospitals also can treat coronavirus cases by taking necessary precautionary measures. I appeal to everybody to provide treatment to them," she told reporters at the state secretariat. "But we also have to look after the vaccination of the children, dialysis of patients, pregnant women and cardiac patients. We will soon issue an advisory for private hospitals so that they keep their facilities operational and do not refuse the patients coming for treatment (of Covid-19)," she added.

Banerjee also urged doctors to reopen their chambers and start providing treatments strictly following the social distancing norms. Meanwhile, in order to normalise services at hospitals after the lockdown is revoked, the health department has issued a directive asking the state-run facilities to draw up a blueprint for crowd management.

"While there is lack of clarity on when and how the lockdown will be lifted, it is certain that we will have to normalise hospital services in a phased manner, commensurate with the evolving situation," the directive said..

