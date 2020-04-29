Left Menu
Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand, total rises to 107

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 29-04-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 23:02 IST
Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday in Jharkhand, taking the total number of cases in the state to 107, Health officials said. A patient from Ranchis hotspot Hindpiri tested positive for COVID-19 while another tested positive for the virus in Jamtara district, the officials said.

The Hindpiri locality, which is being manned by the CRPF personnel to prevent the spread of the virus in other areas of the state capital, has so far recorded 78 cases, including 66 active and 10 discharged, according to COVID-19 bulletin issued on Wednesday. One person from Hindpiri had died of the infection while another of the same area died after testing negative due to Comorbid or other reason since the outbreak, it said.

Another person died of COVID-19 in Bokaro on April 8. The first COVID-19 case in the state was reported from Hindpiri locality on March 31 when a 22-year-old Malaysian woman, who had been to Tablighi Jamaat, tested positive.

The woman has since been discharged after she recovered from the dreaded disease. Jamtara Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganesh Kumar said that the samples of a 32-year-old man tested positive.

The DC said that the man was recently driving from Asansol to Bihars Banka when the officials intercepted him in Jamtara and sent him to a quarantine facility. His samples were sent to MGM Hospital, Jamshedpur and it tested positive, the senior government official said.

