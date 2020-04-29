Left Menu
Development News Edition

KSRTC sets up mobile COVID-19 clinic

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 30-04-2020 00:00 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 23:47 IST
KSRTC sets up mobile COVID-19 clinic

A mobile fever clinic to identify patients with symptoms of coronavirus and a mini-bus to collect throat swab samples from suspected patients have been designed by KSRTC at its workshop here. The two vehicles have been converted into mobile clinics on the directions from the Dakshina Kannada administration for use in the district and under the guidance of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation's (KSRTC) divisional controller H S Arun.

The conversion of buses into mobile clinics is in line with the railways' move to convert rail coaches into isolation wards. The bus would enable medical check-up for patients and medical counseling. Different cabins are set up for the driver, doctors and the general public on the bus. Sanitizers and wash-basins are also provided.

Speaker, microphone, and medical examination facilities are provided in the bus where the people can have consultation. Seats are arranged ensuring social distancing guidelines. The bus is also equipped with a television set to provide information, a tank for collecting wastewater, separate seating for nurses, resting place for doctors and other medical staff, fans, LED lights, mobile charger units and laptop charger systems.

A separate mini-bus is to be used for collecting throat swabs of suspects. The mobile fever clinic bus would move around places where COVID-19 positive cases have been detected and other areas as required by the health authorities. The mobile clinic would have a doctor, nurse, and a group- D employee. The bus has facilities to check fever, cough and respiratory problems. It has also been provided with a thermal scanner and blood pressure monitor.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

UK envoy in Washington backs probe into origins of pandemic, WHO reforms

Britains ambassador to the United States on Wednesday backed calls for an investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus and the response of the World Health Organization but said the first priority should be containing the outbrea...

Goodell reduces salary to $0, NFL employees take paycut

Commissioner Roger Goodell will not be paid during the coronavirus pandemic as part of a leadership-initiated reduction in pay by the NFL. Multiple outlets reported the terms of the widespread pay reduction confirmed by a memo sent to teams...

Organist Cameron Carpenter takes Bach to Berlin seniors

Unable to play at the Berlin Philharmonic as planned, U.S. musician Cameron Carpenter has responded to coronavirus restrictions by putting his organ and some loudspeakers on a truck to play to seniors and care homes in the German capital. C...

Hungary eases coronavirus restrictions outside Budapest

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Wednesday lifted some restrictions outside Budapest imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak, saying shops and restaurant terraces will be allowed to reopen without time limits.Existing restrictio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020