Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two dozen people deported to Colombia on U.S. flight found to have coronavirus -sources

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2020 04:00 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 04:00 IST
Two dozen people deported to Colombia on U.S. flight found to have coronavirus -sources

About two dozen migrants deported from the United States on a flight to Colombia last month have since tested positive for the new coronavirus, two people familiar with the matter said, adding to worries that U.S. deportations could be spreading the disease. Of more than 60 migrants deported by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) on a March 30 flight from the United States, approximately 24 have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, the sources said.

ICE said at the time that it then used the same plane to repatriate Americans who had been stranded in Colombia as that country began a national lockdown. ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The agency said last week that it would begin testing some migrants before they were deported to other countries, a move that came as other governments demanded more screening before deportees were put on planes.

The deportation of migrants from the United States who test positive for the virus after arriving in their home countries has caused tensions with Latin American and Caribbean governments concerned about the spread of the disease. In Guatemala, at least 103 migrants deported by the United States on a handful of flights in March and April have so far tested positive for coronavirus. That is around a fifth of all cases in the Central American country..

Other infections among deportees have been found in Haiti, Mexico and Jamaica. Colombia has reported around 6,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and close to 300 deaths. Last week, the Colombian government extended its lockdown until May 11, while allowing construction and manufacturing businesses to reopen.

A spokesman for Colombia's migration agency confirmed arrival of the flight on March 30 with 64 people aboard, but directed inquiries about infections to health officials, who said such records are confidential. The country's justice ministry said in a statement at the time of the flight that those aboard had been subjected to health checks by U.S. immigration officials, the Colombian Red Cross, and Bogota's health department at different points in the deportation process and that none had shown symptoms associated with COVID-19.

Everyone who arrived on the flight would have to complete 14 days of obligatory isolation required of all travelers entering Colombia, the ministry said, adding it would facilitate quarantine locations for the deportees. The deportation flight came from an airfield holding center for migrants in Alexandria, Louisiana. Fourteen ICE employees at the facility had tested positive for COVID-19 as of April 28, according to the agency.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Movement of persons, vehicles not involved in essential services to be stopped at inter-dist boundaries: Bihar Additional Chief Secy

Bihars Additional Chief Secretary wrote to all District Magistrates and police officers stating that the movement of persons and vehicles, except for those engaged in essential services on the inter-district boundaries, should be effectivel...

US Ambassador to India condoles demise of Irrfan Khan

US Ambassador to India, Ken Juster has condoled the demise of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan who passed away on Wednesday. Our heartfelt condolences and prayers go to the family and friends of Irrfan Khan, renowned and respected Indian film ac...

Trump says will resume travelling next week

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday hell resume flying around the country from next week and looks forward to holding wild campaign rallies as soon as he can. Trump told reporters in the White House that he is going to Arizona next wee...

European lockdowns could avert 11,300 air pollution deaths – report

Improved air quality in Europe due to lockdowns to combat the coronavirus pandemic has delivered health benefits equivalent to avoiding 11,300 premature deaths, according to a study published on Thursday.Researchers extrapolated the likely ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020