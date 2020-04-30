Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uttarakhand CM launches e-hospital and telemedicine facility

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday launched telemedicine and e-hospital services at the Doon Medical College, in order to reduce the risk of infection from COVID-19.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 30-04-2020 09:00 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 09:00 IST
Uttarakhand CM launches e-hospital and telemedicine facility
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday launched telemedicine and e-hospital services at the Doon Medical College, in order to reduce the risk of infection from COVID-19. "These facilities would help reduce congestion at hospitals, which would further reduce the risk against the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from this, these facilities would also be a perfect tool in providing medical assistance in remote areas where it is difficult for medical help to reach," said Chief Minister Rawat.

Rawat further added that with the introduction of the e-hospital facility, the quality of patient care would improve. He further said that e-hospital service is already being run in Deendayal Hospital Dehradun and District Hospital Almora. The Uttarakhand Chief Minister said that the telemedicine software provided by NIC, Government of India, will also be used in the district hospitals and other hospitals of the state. (ANI)

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 33,050; death toll at 1,074

Indias COVID-19 tally has reached 33,050, including 1,074 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. 1,718 more coronavirus cases were reported and 67 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.Curre...

Braithwaite: People see me as the emergency signing but I deserve to be at Barca

Martin Braithwaite was Barcelonas emergency signing in February, a quick-fix to replace the injured Ousmane Dembele, but for him the move goes back 10 years to a broken leg and a notebook. In his first meeting with the clubs president Josep...

Jharkhand CM thanks Centre for issuing guidelines allowing return of students, migrant labourers

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday said that he was thankful to the Centre for issuing guidelines for bringing back students and migrant labourers stuck in various parts of the country during the COVID-19 lockdown. The guide...

Politicians log into technology to beat lockdown hurdles

As the coronavirus outbreak and resultant curbs bring sweeping changes in life, ministers and politicians in Maharashtra have taken to technology in a big way to keep in touch with their constituents, conduct meetings and carry out official...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020