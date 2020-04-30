COVID-19 infected woman gives birth to baby in Nagpur

A 28-year-old woman, infected with COVID-19, has given birth to a baby girl on Wednesday at Nagpur's Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH). The infant will be screened for the virus after three days.

"A woman who tested positive for COVID-19 in IGGMCH has given birth to a baby girl. The baby's corona test will be conducted after three days," said Dr Sagar Pandey, Deputy Superintendent, IGGMCH Nagpur while speaking to media. Recently, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) had launched a mobile dispensary to screen pregnant women for COVID-19 in containment zones.

"We have already screened tuberculosis patients. Now, health workers are screening pregnant women," Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe had said. (ANI)