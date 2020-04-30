New COVID-19 case in Maharajganj

A man who had recently returned from Delhi tested positive for novel coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Mahrajganj district, which had not reported any infection for over three weeks, an official said. District Magistrate Ujjwal Kumar said the sample of the man, who had returned from Delhi six days ago to his native Ratanpurwa village in Paniyara area, tested positive in the report received from the Gorakhpur medical college late on Wednesday.

"The family members and all those who came in contact with him will be quarantined. The entire area has been sealed and sanitised," Kumar said. The district had not reported any new COVID-19 case after six people had tested positive on April 4.

Maharajganj was declared having zero active cases after the recovery of the six patients. PTI COR SAB HMB.