Left Menu
Development News Edition

S Africa records highest daily COVID-19 infections as easing of lockdown looms

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 30-04-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 15:20 IST
S Africa records highest daily COVID-19 infections as easing of lockdown looms

The number of coronavirus cases in South Africa surged past the 5,000-mark on Thursday after it recorded the highest single-day jump, just a day before the country was set to gradually ease its over a month-long nationwide lockdown. Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that there had been a 73 per cent daily increase in confirmed COVID-19 infections, with 354 new cases taking the total to 5,350.

There were also 10 deaths overnight, raising the total death toll to 103. The Health Department attributed these large figures to a proportionate increase in the number of tests conducted.

"The total number of tests conducted to date is 197,127, of which 11,630 were done in the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of tests done in a 24-hour period, representing a 66 per cent increase relative to the previous day’s tally. Additionally, we have also recorded the highest COVID-19 positive result yield from a 24-hour cycle of testing at 3 per cent,” the statement said. The department also expressed concern that that the number of new cases in the Western Cape Province had almost doubled from 133 to 264.

"In the past 24 hours the Western Cape contributed to 75 per cent of the total new cases nationally while only contributing 30 per cent of total tests over the same period. "These concerning trends have prompted us to plan for additional support to be deployed to the province to help contain the spread of COVID-19. The province has been asked to recruit additional personnel and 30 Cuban doctors will also be sent to reinforce the human resource capacity," the statement said.

200 doctors from Cuba who arrived in South Africa on Monday are currently in quarantine before being deployed to assist local medical personnel across the country. South Africa has been on an extended 45-day national lockdown that ends on Thursday. From May 1, the country will be on a phase 4 lockdown, during which there will be slight changes, mainly allowing prepared food deliveries and the sale of cigarettes, both of which were previously prohibited.

Some industries will be allowed to gradually start operating again, with strict restrictions regarding number of workers, social distancing and PPE availability. A decision which was expected this week on the reopening of schools and other educational institutions has been deferred to an indefinite date amid reports that many schools will not be ready for the required social distancing and sanitisation processes; as well as concerns raised by both parents and teachers about the risks involved.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha bids farewell to Rishi Kapoor

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha bid farewell to his dear friend Rishi Kapoor who breathed his last in a hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. The 74-year-old star took to Twitter and shared his pictures with the late actor. He wrote, Shocking Unb...

End of an era, but his legacy will live on: Film industry mourns Rishi Kapoor’s death

Rishi Kapoors death is the end of an era in Hindi cinema, said co-stars and friends Lata Mangeshkar, Amitabh Bachchan and Karan Johar as they reminisced about the time spent with the actor who loved to live larger-than-life. The actor, 67, ...

Daughter Riddhima, nieces Kareena and Karisma mourn demise of Rishi Kapoor

Daughter of legendary actor Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni penned a heart-touching note remembering her late father on Thursday. Riddhima took to Instagram and shared a picture with her father saying that she will always miss her dad. ...

Rishi Kapoor to be cremated at Chandanwadi crematorium

The last rites of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who died on Thursday will be held at Chandanwadi crematorium in south Mumbai, his brother Randhir Kapoor said. Rishi Kapoor died at the age of 67 at 8.45 am after a two year-long battle with leu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020