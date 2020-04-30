President receives R1 billion PPE consignment donated by Naspers SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today receive -- on behalf of government -- an R1 billion consignment of critical personal protective equipment (PPE) donated by global internet group Naspers South Africa.

The handover will take place at the Takealot Distribution Centre in Kempton Park, Gauteng.

The Naspers donation is a significant contribution to healthcare and to the partnership between government, the private sector and civil society at large in the fight against COVID-19.

Naspers procured the PPE and other medical supplies at great speed through its logistics and warehousing capability in Takealot and the group's Tencent enterprise in the People's Republic of China.

The group's overall aid in response to the pandemic in South Africa is R1. 5 billion, consisting of R1 billion in PPE and R500 million to the Solidarity Fund.

While visiting the Takealot Distribution Centre to receive the medical supplies, President Ramaphosa will also be taken through a state-of-the-art, high-tech distribution process of the PPE to various parts of the country.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)