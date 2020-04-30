Left Menu
2 new COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh, state tally reaches 40

Two more people tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 40.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 30-04-2020 17:33 IST
Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Two more people tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 40. "Two more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh, the total number of cases in the state is now 40, of which 36 have fully recovered," said TS Singh Deo, State Health Minister.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raipur conducted the test on nine samples from Surajpur today and found two of them to be COVID-19 positive. Meanwhile, AIIMS today discharged two more patients, including a pregnant woman. (ANI)

