Left Menu
Development News Edition

Combating COVID-19: India's recovery rate further improves to 25.19 pc

Six hundred and thirty COVID-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 25.19 per cent in the country, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, here on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 18:01 IST
Combating COVID-19: India's recovery rate further improves to 25.19 pc
Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, during a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI . Image Credit: ANI

Six hundred and thirty COVID-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 25.19 per cent in the country, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, here on Thursday. "The recovery rate of COVID-19 cases stands at 25.19 per cent, which was 13.06 per cent 14 days ago. The fatality rate is 3.2 per cent. The comorbidity was found 78 per cent of COVID-19 patients, who died," he said.

The recovery rate from the virus was 23.3 per cent on April 28. "A progressive recovery rate has been observed," said the Joint Secretary, adding that for testing and treatment protocol, "we have to use RT-PCR test only."

A total of 1,718 COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 33,050 in the country, said the government on Thursday. The total cases are inclusive of 23,651 active cases and 8,324 cured/discharged/migrated ones. "A total of 1,718 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 33,050." A total of 630 patients have been recovered in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

FC Goa appoints Juan Ferrando as new head coach

FC Goa on Thursday announced the appointment of Juan Ferrando as the clubs new head coach. Ferrando, who hails from Barcelona, Spain, began working as a football coach at the age of 18. He will take charge of the Gaurs for the upcoming seas...

Legendary footballer Chuni Goswami no more

Iconic former India footballer Chuni Goswami, who captained the 1962 Asian Games gold-winning team and also played first-class cricket, died here on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest. The versatile sports veteran was 82 and breat...

US consumer spending plunges 7.5% in March, reflecting virus

US consumer spending plunged 7.5 per cent in March, reflecting the growing impact of the coronavirus pandemic as Americans complied with stay-at-home orders. The Commerce Department said that the spending plunge was accompanied by a sharp 2...

Liverpool mayor fears 'farcical' scenes if Premier League resumes

The mayor of Liverpool fears restarting the Premier League could lead to the farcical situation of fans congregating in large groups outside Anfield despite the coronavirus crisis. When the Premier League was postponed on March 13, runaway ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020