Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lufthansa pilots offer to sacrifice up to 45% of salary - union

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 30-04-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 18:20 IST
Lufthansa pilots offer to sacrifice up to 45% of salary - union
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Pilots at Lufthansa are ready to sacrifice up to 45% of their salaries for more than two years to help cut costs, their union Cockpit said on Thursday, as the airline struggles with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The concessions amount to more than 350 million euros and make a significant contribution to the viability of the company," Cockpit said in a statement.

The offer affects pilots at Lufthansa's namesake core brand, its freight division, and its budget carrier Germanwings.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

ECB's Lagarde says duration of euro economy's "unprecedented decline" as yet uncertain

The coronavirus pandemic has sent the euro zones economy into an unprecedented decline that is likely to steepen before a recovery phase kicks in, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday. The trend pointed to rapi...

SAM & Co. announces no pay cuts, defers variable compensation payment

New Delhi India, April 30 ANINewsVoir As we navigate these challenging times, our focus remains on the wellbeing of our people, securing the business of the firm, strong financial management, and providing as much certainty as we can to our...

Telangana minister demands Centre arrange spl trains for migrant workers to travel to native states

Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav on Thursday demanded that the Centre arrange special trains and provide free transportation for migrant workers to their native states. Observing that there are about 15 lakh migrant work...

Make public info on hospitals for non-COVID-19 patients: HC

The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC to make public details of the arrangements made to ensure medical treatment for non-COVID-19 patients. Justice B Colabawall...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020