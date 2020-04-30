Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italian PM warns regions against going it alone on lifting curbs

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 18:56 IST
Italian PM warns regions against going it alone on lifting curbs

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Thursday some Italian regions might be able to unwind coronavirus restrictions more rapidly than others but warned local authorities against rushed, unilateral rollbacks. Italy has registered 27,682 coronavirus deaths, the highest tally in Europe, and has introduced some of the world's toughest lockdown measures, which look certain to tip the fragile economy into a deep recession.

But regions run by rightist parties, which are not part of the ruling government coalition, have kicked back against plans for a gradual, nationwide easing of curbs, saying the proposed schedule, due to kick off on Monday, is too timid. Highlighting the growing discord, Calabria, the toe of Italy's boot, has announced that bars and restaurants in its region can reopen immediately so long as they have outdoor tables - a month ahead of the government's proposed schedule.

In a speech to parliament, Conte said he would be willing to work with regions in future to enable them to relax measures more quickly if they had particularly low rates of infection. "There will not be a plan based on sudden initiatives by individual local authorities, but rather one based on scientific findings," Conte said, warning that a rapid end to curbs could fuel the contagion and lead to a surge in infections.

"I'll say this clearly, at the risk of appearing unpopular. The government cannot immediately ensure a return to normality ... we are still in this pandemic," he said. Autonomous moves by regions would be considered illegitimate, he added, opening the way for confrontations with regional chiefs set on defying the central government.

RECESSION WOES Conte acknowledged that the economy faced an unprecedented slump and confirmed the latest Treasury forecast for a contraction of 15% in the first half of the year.

Data released on Thursday showed the economy shrank by 4.7% in the first quarter from the previous three months thanks to the lockdown. However, the slump was less pronounced than expected, with a Reuters poll forecasting a 5.0% quarterly fall. Conte said a new stimulus package to support the economy, due to be presented in a few days, would include 15 billion euros ($16.3 billion) for companies and 25 billion directly for payroll workers and the self-employed.

Looking to soothe tensions, Conte said he would consider limited reopenings of creches, infant schools and summer camps to let more parents return to work. At present, all schools are set to remain closed until at least September. He also promised a campaign to carry out 150,000 tests on intravenous blood samples in the hope they will give a clearer picture of the spread of the virus and help inform decision-making on easing the lockdown.

In addition, he confirmed the government would launch in May a smartphone app developed by tech start-up Bending Spoons to track people who test positive as part of efforts to contain future flare-ups. ($1 = 0.92 euros)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

US consumer spending plunges 7.5% in March, reflecting virus

US consumer spending plunged 7.5 per cent in March, reflecting the growing impact of the coronavirus pandemic as Americans complied with stay-at-home orders. The Commerce Department said that the spending plunge was accompanied by a sharp 2...

NIA makes one more arrest in connection with suspended JK DySP case

The National Investigation Agency NIA on Thursday arrested an alleged arms dealer, who unsuccessfully contested the 2014 assembly election on a BJP ticket, in connection with a case related to suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police Davin...

TN expert panel says only gradual lifting of lockdown possible

An expert committee constituted by the Tamil Nadu government on tackling COVID-19, on Thursday said the ongoing lockdown scheduled to end on May 3 cannot be lifted across the state uniformly, but only a graded exit was possible. The teams ...

100% FDI in coal mining to bring efficiency, reduce fuel shortages in power sector: Govt task force

The decision to allow 100 per cent FDI in coal mining will help bring efficiency in the sector and reduce fuel shortages in the power segment as competition will increase with foreign mining firms entering the domestic market, a finance min...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020