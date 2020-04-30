Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK privacy advocates warn over COVID-19 contact tracing app

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-04-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 19:08 IST
UK privacy advocates warn over COVID-19 contact tracing app

Leading privacy advocates in Britain have urged the government to prevent a soon-to-be launched COVID-19 contact tracing app from turning into a form of state surveillance. Countries are rushing to develop apps which, along with a wider testing and tracking programme, are seen as key to easing social distancing rules that have all but shut global economies.

Matthew Gould, chief executive of the National Health Service's technology group NHSX, told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday that an app could be rolled out widely in Britain in two to three weeks. It will keep a record of anonymised tokens or identities of those people the phone's owner has been in contact with. The data will stay on the phone until the owner becomes symptomatic when they will have the option to submit the data to the app, alerting those with whom they came into contact.

Leading academics and scientists working in security and privacy at universities across Britain published a joint letter saying Britons would only adopt the app if they felt their privacy was protected. "It is vital that, when we come out of the current crisis, we have not created a tool that enables data collection on the population, or on targeted sections of society, for surveillance," they said.

In Europe, most countries have chosen short-range Bluetooth "handshakes" between mobile devices as the best way to register a potential contact, although it does not provide location data. But they have disagreed about whether to log such contacts on individual devices or on a central server - which would be more directly useful to existing contact tracing teams.

Germany recently changed course, saying it would join a growing number of other European countries in adopting a "decentralised" approach supported by Apple and Google. Gould told the parliamentary committee he believed the British app would protect privacy even though it would build a centralised system. He said NHSX would publish the privacy model close to launch.

He said later versions of the app could also ask users to provide more details such as location, if they agreed. "We really believe there are big advantages to the way we're doing it but we don't believe that it's privacy endangering," he said.

Gould was asked during the hearing whether Britain's National Cyber Security Centre was involved in the decision to adopt the more centralised approach. He said the body had been part of the discussions.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal nationals sent home via border bridges in U'khand

Around 1,352 Nepal nationals stuck here due to the lockdown were on Thursday allowed to cross over to their country through the border bridges at Jhoola ghat, Charcha and Balakon in Pithoragarh district. The Nepalese kept in six camps made ...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow slip after grim jobless claims data

The SP 500 and Dow Jones indexes dipped on Thursday as a grim U.S. jobless claims report took the shine off a strong month for stock markets globally, but encouraging quarterly earnings reports from Facebook and Tesla supported the Nasdaq.N...

US consumer spending plunges 7.5% in March, reflecting virus

US consumer spending plunged 7.5 per cent in March, reflecting the growing impact of the coronavirus pandemic as Americans complied with stay-at-home orders. The Commerce Department said that the spending plunge was accompanied by a sharp 2...

NIA makes one more arrest in connection with suspended JK DySP case

The National Investigation Agency NIA on Thursday arrested an alleged arms dealer, who unsuccessfully contested the 2014 assembly election on a BJP ticket, in connection with a case related to suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police Davin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020